CloudMoyo Recognized by Icertis for Driving Scalable, AI-Powered Contract Intelligence

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMoyo, an AI-first digital engineering leader, has been awarded the Partnering for Scale 2026 Award by Icertis at its annual Company Kickoff (CKO) in Miami, FL. The recognition highlights CloudMoyo's ability to deliver large-scale, enterprise-grade contract intelligence implementations with velocity—helping global organizations accelerate value from AI-powered contracting.

The CloudMoyo team accepts Icertis Partnering for Scale Award 2026 at the Icertis CKO in Miami, Fl.

The award recognizes CloudMoyo's track record of rapid, high-impact deployments on the Icertis Contract Intelligence platform, including the delivery of a full-scale enterprise implementation in just 90 days for a major global retailer—one of the fastest end-to-end Icertis deployments to date. This accelerated approach enabled faster time-to-value while supporting enterprise-wide adoption of contract intelligence.

CloudMoyo has also partnered with multiple Fortune 500 organizations to extend the value of Icertis across commercial and procurement operations. By integrating contract intelligence with enterprise systems of records such as Salesforce and SAP Ariba, the company enables seamless workflows, richer insights, and improved commercial outcomes across the contract lifecycle.

"Congratulations to CloudMoyo on winning the Partnering for Scale Award in the 2026 Icertis Partner of the Year Awards," says BJ Birtz, Corporate Vice President, Partner Sales at Icertis. "CloudMoyo consistently delivers impactful implementations that help our customers innovate and operate more efficiently on the Icertis platform. We value their partnership and look forward to continued success as we enable customers with advanced AI capabilities to drive even greater commercial outcomes through contracts."

Looking ahead, CloudMoyo is focused on advancing the convergence of contract lifecycle management and AI through its strategic partnership with Icertis. By expanding solutions across Icertis Contract Intelligence and Vera AI, CloudMoyo is helping customers move beyond implementation toward agentic AI–driven contract intelligence—unlocking new value across obligation management, negotiations, risk mitigation, and enterprise decision-making.

This innovation is supported by CloudMoyo's proprietary Agentic AI Framework, Microsoft Fabric–based solutions, and a dedicated Contract Intelligence Center of Excellence, enabling scalable, connected CLM and XRM use cases for global enterprises.

"This recognition from Icertis reinforces our shared vision of delivering contract intelligence at scale," says Manish Kedia, CEO and Co-founder of CloudMoyo. "By combining deep Icertis platform expertise with strong data and AI capabilities, we're helping enterprises move beyond implementation to AI-driven contract intelligence that delivers measurable business impact."

Beyond implementation, CloudMoyo's AI- and digital-led Managed Services practice plays a critical role in helping enterprises sustain value at scale. Through SLA-driven, continuously optimized services, CloudMoyo supports long-term platform adoption, operational resilience, and ongoing transformation—enabling customers to move beyond deployment to measurable, operational and commercial impact.

Since its founding in 2015, CloudMoyo has been a premier Icertis partner, delivering end-to-end expertise across Icertis Contract Intelligence implementation, consulting and advisory, and post-implementation services. The company helps global enterprises unlock greater governance, visibility, efficiency, and cost savings across the entire contract lifecycle.

CloudMoyo is an AI-first digital engineering and managed services company that helps enterprises maximize the value of their cloud, data, and AI investments. The company moves beyond adoption to deliver sustained business outcomes by infusing AI at the core of enterprise operations, enabling automation and scalable solutions across systems. CloudMoyo partners strategically with Microsoft Fabric, Azure Cloud & AI, and Icertis Contract Intelligence to accelerate transformation, reduce risk, fast-track time to value, and operationalize AI at scale—including revitalizing underperforming or stalled implementations. Its solutions combine deep platform expertise, advanced AI capabilities, and a COE-led managed services model to drive measurable impact. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, CloudMoyo has delivered 400+ digital engineering engagements across manufacturing, technology, retail, healthcare, public sector, and other industries—guided by its people-centric FORTE values. Learn more at www.cloudmoyo.com.

