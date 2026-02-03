CloudMoyo Again Named as Best Company to Work For 2025 by Seattle Business Magazine

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMoyo, an AI-first digital engineering leader, has once again been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine. This marks the 7th consecutive time that the company has achieved this accolade, highlighting its investment in employee best practices, distinctive workplace culture, and AI-driven digital engineering approaches.

CloudMoyo teams came together for their annual CKO in January 2026.

Seattle Business Magazine's annual Best Places list honors organizations that excel in building inclusive, values-driven, and high-performance workplaces. As a Best Place to Work For, CloudMoyo is recognized for fostering a work environment that promotes solidarity, instills a sense of trust and pride, and encourages innovation.

Established in 2015, CloudMoyo celebrates a decade of excellence in digital engineering, with deep expertise across data analytics, cloud application development, contract intelligence, and enterprise digital transformation. This company leverages platforms like Microsoft Fabric, Azure Data & AI, Copilot Studio, Power Platform, and Icertis Contract Intelligence & Vera AI to help enterprises unlock the full value of their data and accelerate transformation at scale.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as one of Seattle's Best Places to Work For—for the seventh consecutive time," says Manish Kedia, CEO & Co-Founder at CloudMoyo. "Our people, customers, and partners are the heart of our AI-first innovation, success, and culture. In 2026, we're taking an AI-first approach—advancing to the next generation of empowering and bridging intelligence, unlocking the value of enterprise data, and helping enterprises accelerate from pilot to production securely and at scale."

Building on a long-standing relationship, CloudMoyo recently expanded its partnership with Terracon to support advanced Data & AI initiatives that enable smarter decisions and a sustained competitive advantage. Terracon is one of the leading architectural, engineering, and consulting (AEC) companies headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

"CloudMoyo has been a great partner in Terracon's journey towards modernizing our technology stack to integrate data, analytics, and foundational AI capabilities into the environment," says Jason Kephart, SVP, Senior Principal and CTO, Terracon Consultants, Inc. "Their deep platform expertise across Applications engineering, Data & AI enables us to achieve impactful results and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. CloudMoyo's commitment to quality and innovation truly makes a difference for us at Terracon."

Employees also play an active role in driving innovation at CloudMoyo through initiatives like its annual TechFest and Hackathon, now in its fourth year. These programs encourage collaboration and challenge teams to build AI-first thinking, drive innovation and competitive products, and solutions that extend as a value enabler to CloudMoyo's existing solution portfolio. CloudMoyo's culture is guided by its FIRST with FORTE values. First meaning: Fearless, Innovative, Resilient, Substantial Impact, and Trustworthy. FORTE meaning: Fair, Open, Respectful, Teamwork, and Execution. These values shape a supportive, high-trust, and dynamic workplace.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global AI-first consulting, solutions, and managed services firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune, India. The company specializes in data & AI, Microsoft technologies, and contract lifecycle management with Icertis. CloudMoyo empowers enterprises to transform data and contracts into intelligent operations for measurable business impact.

CloudMoyo operates at the intersection of cloud and AI for a wide range of industries, including industrial, supply chain, and regulated enterprises. The company helps businesses modernize their data ecosystems and infuse AI to move to intelligent operations from analytics, drive real-time insights, improve decision-making, and bring autonomy at scale. Unlike other providers, CloudMoyo's proprietary generative AI platforms enable seamless integration with existing enterprise systems, accelerating time-to-value for customers.

With deep expertise in large language models, reusable frameworks, and AI accelerators, CloudMoyo focuses on unlocking tangible business value. Their approach unifies fragmented data, enables integrated agentic AI, and deploys generative AI for summarization, content generation, and intelligent automation.

Complementing their data & AI focus, CloudMoyo also brings deep expertise in contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering end-to-end services spanning pre-implementation strategy, platform rollout, and post-implementation intelligence. Strategic partnerships with Icertis, Microsoft, and Snowflake empower CloudMoyo to deliver integrated, enterprise-grade solutions tailored for scale.

As a reflection of CloudMoyo's FIRST with FORTE values, the company has been honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year—Forte Values in 2021. CloudMoyo has also been recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a "Top Company to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year. In 2025, CloudMoyo achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation in Data & AI and was named the Highest Delivery NPS Partner of the Year at the Icertis Partner Summit in 2024.

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 8,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 200 locations nationwide. Learn more by visiting https://www.terracon.com/.

