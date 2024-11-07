CloudMoyo Selects Kabir Sheikh as General Manager in APAC Expansion

According to a report by the IMF, growth has remained resilient and in 2023, contributed to nearly 2/3 of global growth. Post this

An award-winning digital engineering firm, CloudMoyo provides contract intelligence, digital, and artificial intelligence solutions to customers across diverse industries for a variety of leaders in the procurement, supplier management, and legal spheres, to name a few. Their teams have decades of expertise in Microsoft, Snowflake, and Icertis solutions, as well as building a portfolio of generative AI solutions like CloudMoyo Intelligent Legacy Migration and CloudMoyo Document Analyze – a tailored software to accelerate time to value with existing contracts, documents, and data.

Kabir Sheikh joins the CloudMoyo team with 20+ years of experience working across the IT industry, including Deloitte, SAP, Accenture, and Infosys. He has held versatile roles in cloud innovation, strategy & GTM, sales & business development, partner channel & alliances, customer success, and delivery & consulting.

"We're excited to continue CloudMoyo's global expansion, bringing our innovative contract intelligence, digital, and AI solutions to companies in the APAC region," says Manish Kedia, co-founder and CEO of CloudMoyo. "The addition of Kabir Sheikh will help accelerate our growth and continue building excellent B2B relationships with new and existing customers."

At CloudMoyo, Kabir Sheikh will be responsible in leading solution sales and client engagement across Asia-Pacific. He'll play a key role in developing and establishing CloudMoyo's practice in the APAC region.

Kabir Sheikh will continue to strengthen CloudMoyo's long-standing partnership with Icertis. "Contract intelligence continues to fuel rapid growth in APAC by enabling businesses to optimize spending, capture greater value, and scale more efficiently leveraging AI and contract data. Icertis and CloudMoyo partner to deliver these strategic outcomes for joint customers, and we look forward to transforming business relationships for even more enterprises across the region," says Neeraj Athalye, VP & Head – APAC & US Growth Market at Icertis.

CloudMoyo consistently delivers results for their customers. For five years, they've ranked Seattle Business Magazine's Top Places to Work. In 2024, they earned the Highest Delivery NPS – Partner of the Year at the Icertis Partner Summit with an NPS score of 73. They also earned the 2021 Icertis Partner of the Year Award, reflecting their collaborative approach to building tailored solutions.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global digital engineering firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune India. We're at the intersection of cloud and AI for enterprises across manufacturing, technology, retail, transportation, distribution, and more.

We work with various partners to deliver innovative solutions. With Icertis, we utilize our domain expertise to accelerate end-to-end, organization-wide contract intelligence business solutions, empowering our clients in self-governance, automatic risk and compliance monitoring, and AI-based legacy migration, as well as utilizing Icertis ExploreAI in implementations to bring the power of generative AI to contracting. Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to empower our clients in democratizing data, infusing operations with AI, innovating with cloud-native applications, and integrating solutions at litepeed using our CloudMoyo Application-Analytics Framework (CAF). With our Azure expertise, our teams can bring the power of OpenAI to any enterprise application. Our customer-focused approach dedicates SMEs and engineers to create a unique team to serve you.

Trusted by our customers to address their unique business needs, whether strategy and design or implementation, CloudMoyo is fueled by the fast-evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI/ML, and digital engineering platforms. We're determined to continue supporting our customers in transforming with resilience and thriving despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook ahead. Our track record includes developing enterprise solutions for a variety of clients, including several Fortune 1000 companies.

As a reflection of our FORTE values, CloudMoyo was honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year – Forte Values in 2021. They were also awarded the 2024 Highest Delivery NPS Award at the 2024 Icertis Partner Summit. CloudMoyo is recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a "Top Company to Work For" for the fifth consecutive year, ranking again on the prestigious list for 2023.

