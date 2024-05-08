CloudNativeSecurityCon North America 2024 Schedule Highlights Innovations in Modern Security Approaches

The premier conference for cloud native security reunites the leading minds to share solutions to the most pressing challenges through innovative technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, released the two-day schedule for CloudNativeSecurityCon North America 2024 happening in Seattle, Washington from June 26-27, 2024. With 75 sessions, the developer-first conference will offer a vast range of topics for attendees at any stage of their cloud native security journey.

Program co-chairs Rey Lejano, Solutions Architect at Red Hat, Cailyn Edwards, Senior Security Engineer at Auth0 by Okta, and Marina Moore, PhD candidate at NYU led a program committee of 25 to review 284 submissions. The chosen talks will highlight breakthrough technologies and advances in modern security approaches in order to learn from each other and dive deep into topics that include architecture and policy, secure software development, supply chain security, identity and access, forensics, and more.

"As attacks expand and security threats get more sophisticated, the cloud native ecosystem has persistently focused on strengthening project security posture and developing innovative responses to securing challenges," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "As cloud native technology matures and AI technology evolves, security has become an even more important topic and will be discussed in-depth at CloudNativeSecurityCon. Join us in Seattle to get up to speed on the latest, most essential concepts in security today."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from open source community members, including:

CloudNativeSecurityCon will also have two add-on events on June 25th:

OTel Community Day , for maintainers, contributors, and users of OpenTelemetry to come together and celebrate both our open source work and our successes with Observability.

, for maintainers, contributors, and users of OpenTelemetry to come together and celebrate both our open source work and our successes with Observability. Secure AI Summit , which delves into the intersection of artificial intelligence and cloud-native security, offering invaluable insights, strategies, and best practices.

For the full CloudNativeSecurityCon 2024 program, please visit the schedule .

Security has been a strong focus for CNCF, supporting third-party security audits and fuzzing for its Graduated and Incubating projects. Additionally, CNCF offers security-focused certifications including the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) and the Kubernetes and Cloud Security Associate (KCSA).

Registration

Register for the in-person early-bird pricing through May 19th.

Complimentary Child Care

CNCF offers complimentary onsite child care for children up to 12 years old. To sign up, please complete the RSVP form by May 29, 2024 at 11:59pm PDT.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

CloudNativeSecurityCon North America 2023 has been made possible thanks to our amazing community and support from our Diamond Sponsor: Sysdig ; Platinum Sponsors: GitHub , Red Hat , and Sonatype , as well as many more Gold, and Startup sponsors.

The deadline to sponsor CloudNativeSecurityCon North America is May 31, 2024 at 11:59 PM PST. Contact [email protected] if interested.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

