Cloudneeti Appoints Manoj Kulkarni to Business Advisory Board

REDMOND, Wash. and PUNE, India, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudneeti, an ISV unit of Avyan Corp, a leading Cloud Assurance provider announced today, the appointment of Manoj Kulkarni to its Business Advisory Board.

Manoj Kulkarni has extensive experience working with major global financial institutions such as Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Bear Stearns in various leadership roles varied across Markets, Equity Finance, Regulatory Programs and Operations Technology. He is currently the Managing Director, Board of Director for Barclays Global Services Company India and CIO for CIB Mumbai Branch.

Manoj is passionate about cloud technologies and is a mentor to various start-ups. He will be advising Cloudneeti board on setting up an effective management structure, advise on market strategy and be a personal mentor to the Founders.

"We are delighted and excited to have Manoj Kulkarni on the Advisory Board of Cloudneeti," says Gururaj Pandurangi, Founder and CEO of Cloudneeti.

Cloudneeti team welcomes Manoj to the Advisory board and issued the following statement. "We look forward to the strategic insights from Manoj to accelerate our mission, to make Cloudneeti the leading provider for cloud security and compliance assurance to Organizations around the world, ensuring safe and secure use of cloud technologies."

About Cloudneeti

Cloudneeti, a business unit of Avyan Corp, a global leader in Cloud Workload Assurance, is a privately held company headquartered in Redmond, WA, USA with offices and development centers in US, India and Eastern Europe, enables organizations to accelerate cloud adoption by proactively managing their security and compliance posture natively. Leveraging native cloud APIs, Cloudneeti solves the challenges of managing security and compliance by providing instant visibility of cloud security posture, active validation of cloud configuration & compliance, and ongoing governance of cloud assets.

