Cloudneeti Gets Certified as a CIS SecureSuite Product

REDMOND, Wash., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudneeti, an ISV unit of Avyan Corp, today announced that it has been certified as CIS SecureSuite product (https://www.cisecurity.org/partner/cloudneeti). Through this certification, Cloudneeti also delivers the first and best-in-class coverage of CIS Microsoft Azure Foundations benchmark v1.0.0, designed by Industry leading community of cybersecurity experts.

"We are excited to welcome Cloudneeti as a CIS SecureSuite member, and look forward to collaborating with them to help enhance cloud workload cybersecurity posture," said Curtis Dukes, Executive V.P. and G.M., CIS Security Best Practices & Automation.

"Cloudneeti v1.4.0.0 has satisfied the requirements of CIS Security Software Certification and is hereby awarded CIS Security Software Certification for the following CIS Benchmarks:

-- CIS Benchmark for Microsoft Azure Foundations, v1.0.0, Level 1 Profile

-- CIS Benchmark for Microsoft Azure Foundations, v1.0.0, Level 2 Profile"

Cloudneeti is further bolstering its cybersecurity defenses by leveraging CIS SecureSuite resources that include CIS Benchmarks, consensus-based, internationally recognized security configuration resources, including CIS-CAT Pro, and CIS Controls, a set of cyber practices, developed by experts around the world, to stop today's most pervasive and dangerous cyber attacks.

Cloudneeti contributed to the development of the CIS Azure benchmark with the understanding that 80 percent of cyber attacks could be prevented by implementing automated rule-based policies.

"CIS Microsoft Azure Foundations benchmark v1.0.0 was built in joint collaboration between Microsoft and a global community of cybersecurity experts, providing secure configuration guidelines to safeguard Microsoft Azure workloads against today's evolving cyber threats," said Jonathan Trull, Senior Director Cybersecurity, Microsoft on the importance of the jointly developed CIS Microsoft Azure Foundations benchmark.

"CIS Benchmarks are recommended as industry-accepted system hardening standards and are used by organizations in meeting compliance requirements for PCI, NIST, HIPAA, and other security requirements. We are pleased to add our new CIS SecureSuite membership to our already robust cyber defense toolbox," said Pravin Kulkarni, Director, Engineering and Operations he added.

For more information, access to free trials and downloads, visit www.cloudneeti.com.

About CIS

CIS (https://www.cisecurity.org) is a forward-thinking nonprofit entity that harnesses the power of the global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. Our CIS Controls and CIS Benchmarks are the global standard and recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data against the most pervasive attacks.

ABOUT CLOUDNEETI

Cloudneeti (http://www.cloudneeti.com), an ISV product unit of Avyan Corp, is a global leader in Cloud Workload Assurance enabling organizations of any size to accelerate cloud adoption by proactively managing its Security and Compliance posture across IaaS, PaaS and SaaS (Office 365) services.

