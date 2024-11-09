CloudOne Digital Appoints Packet Cofounder and Former Equinix Executive Zach Smith to Board of Directors to Drive Growth in Bare Metal and Hybrid-Cloud Solutions

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudOne Digital , a leader in cloud-based infrastructure solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Zachary Smith to its Board of Directors. With a storied career including impactful roles at Packet and Equinix, Smith brings extensive expertise in building and scaling cloud infrastructure, especially in high-performance bare metal platforms. Smith joins CloudOne Digital to advance the company's suite of solutions, catering to mid-sized businesses across tech, ecommerce, healthcare, gaming, and professional services.

The demand for cloud and bare metal solutions continues to surge, valued at USD 8.44 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2030 ( Grand View Research ). This growth will be fueled by the rapidly increasing need for high performance compute, further adoption of cloud hosting, and the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capable infrastructure. Carlo Padovano, Managing Director at One Equity Partners, says "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Zachary to our team. He's an invaluable leader to help us capitalize on the growth opportunities within bare metal and cloud hosting."

For over 20 years, Smith has been a leader in the digital infrastructure and cloud computing ecosystem. Smith started his career as an early partner at New York-based Voxel dot Net, a Linux-based cloud and software platform sold to Internap in 2011. In 2014, he co-founded Packet to empower technology-enabled enterprises with automated bare metal compute capabilities. Backed by SoftBank, Dell Technologies, Third Point, and Battery Ventures, the business became the leader in bare metal compute automation and was acquired by Equinix in March 2020. Smith led the strategy, product, and integration efforts for Equinix's bare metal compute and edge services platform until he left the company in early 2023.

Jim Geiger, Chief Executive Officer of CloudOne Digital, comments, "Zach's wealth of experience and pioneering approach to infrastructure solutions perfectly align with our goal of becoming the preferred provider for businesses taking the next step with their critical infrastructure, digital platforms, and hybrid cloud needs. His expertise will undoubtedly help propel CloudOne Digital's vision of being a leader in the multi-cloud world."

"CloudOne Digital is building a breadth of cloud and bare metal solutions that is unmatched in the marketplace," says Smith. "Joining an ambitious team to build a product suite that will grow mid-market and enterprise businesses is exciting. CloudOne Digital empowers businesses to deploy data-intensive applications with greater efficiency and scalability, transforming what's possible in the digital era."

"We're thrilled to have someone of Zachary's caliber and expertise join our team at CloudOne Digital. His expertise in driving scale via bare metal technology aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses with reliable, secure, and innovative hosting solutions," says Nick Dvas, President of Servers.com

"I'm excited to join the CloudOne Digital team and contribute to its vision of providing agile, robust, and optimized infrastructure," says Smith. "The possibilities at CloudOne Digital to accelerate bare metal and cloud solutions are boundless, and I'm eager to help the team drive this transformation."

CloudOne Digital , a portfolio company of One Equity Partners (OEP), is an innovative portfolio of cloud-based solutions tailored to the needs of online businesses. Serving small entrepreneurs to mid-market enterprises, to platform providers in AdTech, FinTech, Gaming, iGaming, and streaming verticals, CloudOne provides infrastructure and cloud capabilities that meet the demands of growing online businesses through its two largest brands Servers.com and Liquid Web . With a customer-centric approach, CloudOne's solutions offer the reliability, scalability, and support essential for business success in a competitive digital world.

