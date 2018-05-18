CloudOps is Now a Kubernetes Training Partner

"CloudOps has demonstrated a deep knowledge of Kubernetes, as well as noteworthy community initiative around cloud native technologies. We are excited to have the team join this specialized group of training partners."

As a member of the CNCF and the LF Networking Fund (LFN), CloudOps is committed to expanding the Kubernetes ecosystem and bridging the gap between open source networking and cloud native tooling. We also collaborate with both the Centre of Excellence for Next Generation Networks (CENGN) and SDN Essentials.

We hold regular meetups and workshops throughout Canada and the United States. In particular, we lead hands-on technical workshops that focus on leveraging Docker and Kubernetes for a successful DevOps workflow.

As a cloud agnostic organisation, CloudOps partners with various platforms. The hands-on labs in our workshops are offered in GCP, Azure, AWS, or OpenStack depending on the specific needs of a given organization or individual. Our workshops help deploy agile and scalable containerized applications in multi-cloud environments.

CloudOps' position as a KTP is an attestation of our dedication to contribute to the thriving Kubernetes ecosystem. Find our events calendar here, or contact us at info@cloudops.com to learn about customizing a workshop for your team.

P.S. CloudOps and SDN Essentials will be in the Bay area for a Docker and Kubernetes workshop this Tuesday, May 22nd. We have upcoming three-day workshops in Montreal and Toronto June 12th to 14th, and in Ottawa June 5th to 7th and 19th to 21st.

For media enquiries, please send an email to kmikula@cloudops.com.

About CloudOps:

CloudOps is a cloud consulting and services company focused on open source, cloud platforms and networking. We help businesses own their destiny in the clouds, and thrive in a data driven software economy with successful adoption and operation of cloud platforms, enabling self-service, utility economics and API-automated, continuous delivery of IT.

