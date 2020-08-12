CloudPassage Granted Patent for Container Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudPassage, a recognized leader in cloud computing security and compliance, announced that it has been awarded its eleventh patent, the most recent for its approach to securing containers ( US 10,601,807 B2 ). The patent covers how the CloudPassage Cloud implements security and compliance automation for container hosts, guest containers, image registries, and related components. This patent joins CloudPassage's portfolio of patents for automated security and compliance for workloads operated in public clouds, private clouds, and data center environments.

With the increasing number of enterprises of all sizes adopting container technology to implement microservices architectures for the cloud, the continuous monitoring of container integrity, security, and compliance is mission-critical. This is in addition to the need to continuously monitor and secure workloads and IaaS services.

"From the start, our vision at CloudPassage has been to build innovations into a single platform that unifies and automates security for any type of workload in public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments," said Carson Sweet, CloudPassage CEO and cofounder. "This latest patent continues to validate the innovations our team creates to enhance the Halo platform."

The announcement of this patent grant follows closely on the heels of the CloudPassage announcement in July, " CloudPassage Expands Cloud Security Capabilities for Docker, Kubernetes, and Container-related Services on AWS ." That release announced Halo's automation of configuration security, vulnerability management, log event inspection, threat detection, and compliance monitoring for container environments, including Docker, Kubernetes, AWS ECS, AWS ECR, AWS EKS, and AWS Fargate.

ABOUT CLOUDPASSAGE

CloudPassage® safeguards cloud infrastructure for the world's best-recognized brands in finance, e-commerce, gaming, B2B SaaS, and digital media. The CloudPassage Halo® platform unifies security and compliance across servers, containers, and IaaS resources across any mix of public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Halo's extensive automation capabilities streamline and accelerate workflows between InfoSec and DevOps. CloudPassage is widely recognized as a cloud security pioneer, with eleven patents granted since the first generation of the Halo platform launched in 2011. www.cloudpassage.com

