CloudPassage Named 2020 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudPassage, a recognized pioneer in cloud infrastructure security, announces today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in this year's 2020 Security Annual.

"We're proud to be part of this industry research effort," said Carson Sweet, CEO of CloudPassage. "Ed and his team have spent considerable time with CloudPassage over the years, and their experience and knowledge enables them to clearly communicate value that our solutions bring to the industry."

The 2020 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that is published each September since 2016. The massive report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education on fifty different aspects of the cyber security ecosystem. Each distinguished vendor is selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber.

"We are proud to include the CloudPassage team in our program," said Amoroso. "Their Halo platform's ability to provide continuous threat prevention and compliance for any cloud infrastructure allows users to respond quickly to risk—or better yet, to completely automate remediation of potential problems."

About CloudPassage

CloudPassage is the recognized leader in automated cloud security and compliance for dynamic application deployment environments like AWS and Azure. A true pioneer, the company's groundbreaking innovations received the first-ever patents granted in the cloud security domain. Today, CloudPassage safeguards cloud infrastructure for the world's best-recognized brands in finance, e-commerce, gaming, B2B SaaS, and digital media with Halo, its flagship solution. Halo is an award-winning cloud security platform that automates continuous visibility for millions of serverless, server-based, and containerized assets across hundreds of public and hybrid cloud environments. Halo is software-as-a-service, deploying in minutes and scaling effortlessly. Halo integrates with configuration management and CICD tools such as Puppet, Chef, and Jenkins to align security functions with automated DevOps processes. CloudPassage is a proven solution for delivering automated security and compliance visibility, critical to protecting data and applications migrating to public IaaS environments.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

