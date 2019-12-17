CloudPassage Named a Strong Performer in Cloud Workload Security by Top Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudPassage, a recognized pioneer in cloud infrastructure security, announced Forrester Research named it a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security evaluation, Q4 2019. When referring to the CloudPassage Halo cloud security platform, the report states, "We recommend the solution to those clients that need a single vendor for agent-based and agentless protections for guest OSes, AWS and Azure compute, and containers."

Forrester evaluated 13 vendors and states In the Key Takeaways section, "As on-premises security suites technology becomes outdated and less effective to provide comprehensive support for cloud workloads, improved broad coverage support for guest/host OS; API-level connectivity to the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform; and container orchestration and runtime platforms will dictate which providers lead the pack."

Forrester Research evaluated CloudPassage Halo platform capabilities including Cloud Secure for cloud security posture management, Server Secure for cloud workload protection, and Container Secure for container security.

"We believe this report validates CloudPassage's mission since 2010 to purpose-build a single, unified platform from the ground up to automate protection and compliance for any cloud infrastructure. Maintaining that vision, the Halo platform now provides threat prevention and compliance automation for public IaaS, cloud servers, Docker container environments, and Kubernetes deployments," said Carson Sweet, CloudPassage founder and CEO. "Our Halo platform has been battle-tested in production environments since 2012, protecting thousands of cloud deployments for Fortune 500 and mid-enterprise customers."

Highlights from CloudPassage's Vendor Profile

The report states, "CloudPassage Halo stands out with API IaaS connectivity cloud instance configuration management and containerization runtime and platform protection capabilities. It has a particularly strong instance monitoring and interception capability for AWS and Azure. Managing policies for the container orchestration platform is above that of most competitors."

CloudPassage's Halo received the highest scores possible in seven criteria related to IaaS and PaaS security, container and scalability. These include:

API-level connectivity and control for IaaS and PaaS

Containerization and container orchestration platform protection

Scalability for protected cloud instances

Scalability for protected containers

Centralized agent framework plans

API control for IaaS and PaaS plans

Pricing terms and flexibility

About the Halo Platform

CloudPassage Halo is an award-winning cloud security platform that automates continuous threat prevention and compliance for millions of server-based, serverless, and containerized assets across thousands of public and hybrid cloud environments. Halo is a software-as-a-service solution that deploys in minutes and scales effortlessly. Halo aligns cloud security control requirements with automated DevOps processes by tightly integrating with configuration management and CICD tools such as Puppet, Chef, and Jenkins. CloudPassage is a proven solution for delivering automated security and compliance visibility, critical to protecting data and applications migrating to public IaaS environments.

About CloudPassage

CloudPassage is the recognized leader in automated cloud security and compliance for dynamic application deployment environments like AWS and Azure. A true pioneer, the company's groundbreaking innovations received the first-ever patents granted in the cloud security domain. Today, the world's best-recognized brands in finance, e-commerce, gaming, B2B SaaS, and digital media safeguard critical cloud infrastructure with the Halo platform, CloudPassage's flagship solution.

