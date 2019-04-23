CloudPay Named a 'Leader' in NelsonHall NEAT Analysis of Multi-Country and Overall Payroll Providers

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NelsonHall, a leading global analyst firm, has again named CloudPay a "Leader" in next-generation payroll services for 2019, in both the Overall and Multi-Country Focus categories. NelsonHall uses more than 50 criteria to evaluate payroll providers on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and to meet future client requirements. After assessing two dozen vendors, NelsonHall identified CloudPay as a Leader, the highest designation, and scored CloudPay well based on analyst evaluation and client feedback.

NelsonHall noted the strength of CloudPay's purpose-built global payroll platform and dynamic integrations with major HCM providers. Additionally, NelsonHall recognized CloudPay's deep expertise and capability to support clients of all sizes with multiple features designed to provide full transparency, insight, and control over processing globally.

"Through its proprietary cloud platform capable of supporting 130+ countries, complemented by a rapidly advancing portfolio of digital solutions, CloudPay has established itself as a leader for its overall and multi-country payroll capabilities," said Pete Tiliakos, Principal HR Services Analyst at NelsonHall and author of the report. "CloudPay's continued investments and commitment to payroll innovation and transformation enablement are apparent in the advanced capabilities it continues to bring to market. This was validated through consistently high client satisfaction ratings for both current multi-country payroll execution and the ability to deliver global payroll innovation to meet client future needs."

Read the full report and key findings here!

CloudPay holds a unique position in the payroll market in that the company has always been focused exclusively on providing international payroll services. Its leading platform is built for that purpose, and its continued development of features supporting dynamic systems integration, robotic process automation, predictive analytics and benchmarking, and global process standardization enables the company to respond to market changes and client needs—a critical ability that is recognized in the NelsonHall report.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our solution and very proud to be designated as a leader overall, and specifically in multi-country payroll," said Paul Bartlett, CEO of CloudPay. "This recognition is an important affirmation of our investment in technology and service teams, and our ability to rethink what organizations should expect of their payroll process. I couldn't be prouder of our global team and their resolute focus on exceeding customer needs."

Click here to download the report and view the NEAT evaluation of Overall and Multi-Country payroll providers.

About CloudPay

CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified SaaS solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years delivering services to over 2,500 multinational entities. CloudPay's solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages. For more information visit www.cloudpay.net.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12765606

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CloudPay

Related Links

https://www.cloudpay.net

