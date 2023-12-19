CloudPay Positioned as Leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM: Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading multi-country payroll platform vendors

With its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, CloudPay has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named CloudPay as a 2023 technology leader in its SPARK Matrix™: Multi-Country Payroll Platform (MCP).

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions's SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information to users for evaluating the capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions of various vendors.

According to Minal Sonawane, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "CloudPay's global payroll solution streamlines and automates payroll procedures for multinational corporations. Through its integrated cloud platform, it efficiently manages all payroll tasks, ensuring real-time visibility, standardization, and oversight across global payroll operations."

"This platform serves as a comprehensive option for companies aiming to consolidate their payroll operations and financial services into a singular, automated system. Additionally, CloudPay emphasizes continuous process enhancement and provides support to experienced payroll professionals and global support teams. The technology supporting CloudPay is designed for global payment automation, precision, control, and adaptability. It caters to the complexities of managing payroll across diverse countries, currencies, and regulatory landscapes. The company has received strong ratings for its technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a technology leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM: Multi-Country Payroll Platform."

Nick Webb, Chief Marketing Officer at CloudPay said: "As we conclude a remarkable year at CloudPay, receiving recognition as a Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is truly gratifying. It's testament to the dedication and passion of the CloudPay team who remain committed to modernizing the pay experience and ensuring that people are paid on time, every time regardless of their geographical location. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence and propels us forward into a future of continued innovation and customer-centric solutions."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines a multi-country payroll platform as "software that streamlines and automates payroll procedures by offering support for multiple currencies and languages and ensuring compliance with a range of regulatory standards, allowing organizations to centralize and optimize their payroll functions across numerous countries. The multi-country payroll platform includes functionalities for workforce management, analytics, and reporting. The platform is embedded with emerging technologies such as AI/ML for advanced anomaly detection, process optimization, and predictive analysis."

About CloudPay

CloudPay is an organisation united by a single purpose – to modernise the pay experience for business and people, raising the importance of pay processes beyond an operational function to become a true business advantage. With a proud heritage of over 25 years, we are trusted to manage the pay processes of 250 global organisations, processing over 2.5 million payslips a year in 130 countries, handling over $24bn of payments in 168 currencies. We fully understand the challenges facing payroll teams and are committed to improving them. www.cloudpay.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

