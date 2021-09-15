Cloudpermit Proudly Names Reston in Fairfax County, Virginia, as North American Headquarters

"Virginia has the highest concentration of tech talent in the U.S. and thousands of tech companies have made Fairfax County home, so we are delighted to join this incredible and growing business hub," shared Jan Pawli, Cloudpermit's CEO . "We are proud to have our North American Headquarters in Reston as it is a fantastic opportunity for Cloudpermit to expand and help even more local governments digitalize development processes."

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority were involved in Cloudpermit's decision to establish its North American Headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia.

"We are proud to welcome Cloudpermit to Fairfax County and Northern Virginia for its continental headquarters," said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "A company like Cloudpermit has many options for a North American base. Choosing Fairfax County is an important vote of confidence in our business climate, our assets for company success and the kind of talent it can find here – whether the company is from the U.S. or another country."

Close to 500 local governments across Europe and North America prioritize efficiency and simplicity by adopting digital and cloud-based development and permitting processes with Cloudpermit.

"Virginia is a leader in tech jobs, and we're happy to announce it has brought another company to the Commonwealth as Cloudpermit, a global leader in e-permitting software, has chosen to establish its U.S. headquarters here," said Governor Northam. "Virginia's continued growth in the software sector creates jobs, spurs innovation, and supports our booming economy. Virginia and Fairfax County have a diverse roster of international companies, and we are pleased to welcome Cloudpermit to their new home in Virginia."

Cloudpermit has just under 10 employees working out of its Reston office and is planning to double its team by the end of this year.

"Our decision to select Virginia for our North American Headquarters was easy after meeting with Governor Northam and delegation this spring in Germany," Pawli explained. "The personal involvement from key leaders in Virginia and learning how other businesses are thriving in Fairfax County from the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority gave us the confidence we needed to choose Reston as the base for our growing team."

Cloudpermit will join other successful businesses in Fairfax County and help establish more communities as easy places to build for builders, citizens, and businesses alike.

"We welcome Cloudpermit to Fairfax County and are excited to see the company join Virginia's rapidly expanding software sector," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. "This is an ideal location for the company to expand into U.S. markets, and the company's decision demonstrates our strength as a software industry leader. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Cloudpermit."

About Cloudpermit: Cloudpermit empowers local governments with simple and online development processes. It takes users from application to approval and encourages collaboration among government staff, applicants, homeowners, builders, designers, third-party agencies, and all those involved in each permit. The cloud-based software was created for, and with, North American local governments to help communities thrive.

Cloudpermit Contacts:

Anna Rolnicki

Head of Marketing, North America

289-208-0930

[email protected]

Carly Thackray

Marketing and Communications Manager, North America

437-882-0292

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloudpermit Inc

