CloudPhysics and Sureline Systems Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Seamless Cloud Migration and Disaster Recovery Solutions

Modern IT organizations with virtualized workloads in their data centers can now analyze and migrate workloads on-premises, to or from any cloud, at the push of a button. The product integration between CloudPhysics and Sureline Systems enables IT administrators to analyze, optimize, simulate, size and cost workloads and load eligible workloads for migration by Sureline Systems, for lift and shift to their new destination. Analytical reporting, dashboards and performance benchmarking are available every step along the way.

"CloudPhysics and Sureline Systems both care deeply about helping IT organizations optimize their spend while delivering a reliable and time-saving framework for migrations at the most competitive price points available," said Richard Sexton, CEO of CloudPhysics. "We are thrilled to work with Sureline Systems to help ensure our customers succeed. Sureline provides a state-of-the-art migration solution, which combined with CloudPhysics' analytics provides a complete end-to-end Cloud Migration platform."

"Sureline Systems is transforming the Cloud Migration wave by enabling business agility, productivity, and security through our Application & Server Migration solutions. With CloudPhysics, we can now give IT administrators clear choices upfront about cost and performance indicators which allow them to choose the best hosting solution for their business and ultimately generate significant savings for their organizations," said George Symons, COO of Sureline Systems. "Our strategic partnership with CloudPhysics combines our innovative, hardware agnostic and hypervisor agnostic, awards-winning SUREedge Migrator product with the unmatched analytics from CloudPhysics to ensure that our Customers will always get what they bargained for."

About CloudPhysics Software

CloudPhysics is one of the market's fastest growing channel intelligence platforms, designed to enable data-driven collaborations. Our platform ensures customers succeed in their adoption of products and services for next generation IT infrastructure. Combining an agile SaaS platform with a global partner network, CloudPhysics helps customers leverage expert resources to plan and execute public, private, and hybrid cloud migration through analytical assessments and simulations. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, CloudPhysics serves thousands of users worldwide across major industries and supports a growing partner network.

Learn more at www.CloudPhysics.com.

About Sureline Systems

Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® is a proven enterprise-class software solution for Cloud Migration, Cloud Disaster Recovery, Datacenter Consolidation and Application Mobility. SUREedge reduces risk through encrypted and efficient data transmission, and reliable transformation of the entire application, its data and interdependencies from source server to the target server virtualization or Cloud. It is easy-to- deploy and manage through a single UI, with automated discovery, no agents to install, and is completely non-disruptive. SUREedge is source and destination agnostic working to/from any physical server, any hypervisor (including hyperconverged infrastructures), any cloud, and any storage. Customers worldwide trust SUREedge to meet their workload migration, disaster recovery and application mobility objectives. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.

