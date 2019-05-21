CloudReplica® Announces Virtual-Move, Exhibits at the 23rd Annual International PNEC Conference

HOUSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudReplica®, the leading provider of data replication and cloud services, announced that CloudReplica will exhibit at the Petroleum Networking Education Conference with a focus on emerging trends in petroleum data. CloudReplica will also debut Virtual–Move® which replicates data between dissimilar databases. Virtual–Move eliminates the traditional barriers of information being locked up in database silos and enables unprecedented collaboration between energy asset managers anywhere in the world.

Virtual-Move®

"CloudReplica is helping E&P companies move their petro-technical workloads to the cloud, ANY CLOUD. Companies struggle with how to reliably get their servers into the cloud but since CloudReplica is non-disruptive and operates in real time, subsurface data managers do not need to worry about a data outage or application availability," said Bob Reiter, director of business development.

"All E&P companies have valuable knowledge trapped in proprietary databases. Virtual–Move® unlocks these barriers so users can make better, more timely decisions by using today's data TODAY. Sharing information in real time is imperative as AI and machine learning play a larger role in the E&P ecosystem," added Reiter.

About CloudReplica

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CloudReplica® offers data replication and sharing expertise as-a-service. CloudReplica is celebrating 10 years of solving some of the most complex data management challenges which apply to a diverse number of industry segments. CloudReplica also continues to innovate valuable solutions for upstream energy customers where unique data types and custom coordinate systems present challenges inhibiting most off-the-shelf data-connecting solutions.

More information is available on the company's website – www.CloudReplica.com – or by sending email to info@cloudreplica.com.

Contact:

CloudReplica

(800) 374-3220

info@cloudreplica.com

www.CLOUDREPLICA.com

