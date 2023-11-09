CLOUDS & HORIZONS: exhibition of paintings by Jon Schueler and Martyn Brewster

November 16 – December 15, 2023. New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Fine Art presents 'Clouds and Horizons', a curated two-man exhibition of paintings by Jon Schueler, the renowned Post-War American artist, and living British painter Martyn Brewster.

Both artists take their main inspiration from the endless cloud permutations above coastal skies and views along the shoreline. They paint in a semi-abstract manner, albeit 50 years apart, with some canvases having thickly applied paint while others are painted in a thinner manner.

Jon Schueler In the Wild Garden, 1957 o/c 57-28 Front: "Schueler '57" LRF. Back: (RVP) oil on canvas 68 x 40 in

Ray Waterhouse, gallery owner of Modern Fine Art, comments "In the late 1950s Jon Schueler left the buzzing New York scene, where he had exhibited successfully and associated with Clifford Still and Mark Rothko, for the scudding skies and solitude of west Scotland. There he delighted in developing his own vision of the ever-changing cloud formations." The exhibit only features works by Schueler from his best period, the 1950s and '60s, and similar examples are represented in many US museums.

Martyn Brewster has had a similar but less international journey, decamping from London to the south coast of England in Dorset in 1990. Waterhouse says "Brewster has been one of my biggest selling artists for the last 10 years, with 4 highly successful shows in London. I'm thrilled to bring his wonderful paintings to the US, where I am sure his colorful abstracted paintings will find willing collectors. And they are very fairly priced."

The exhibition features 20 paintings and is the second for Waterhouse's new gallery, Modern Fine Art. Ray Waterhouse is a highly respected dealer and advisor, having owned other galleries in London and New York since 1987. No appointment is necessary to view the 20 paintings in the Upper East Side private gallery.

Prices range between $6,000 and $65,000. A 32-page catalogue is available for $12.

