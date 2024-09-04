Clouds of Care Secures 5 Million Euros to Propel CNS Healthcare Innovation and appoints former CEO of Biogen, Michel Vounantsos, as chairman of the board of directors

GHENT, Belgium, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clouds of Care, a leading MedTech company dedicated to enabling better care for people with Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, proudly announces the successful closure of its funding round. The company has secured 5 million euros, highlighting strong investor confidence and support for its mission to revolutionize CNS care through digital health technologies and advanced data analytics.

The Clouds of Care management with from left to right: Eline Van Vlierberghe (CCO), Gregor Strobbe (co-founder, CEO), Pieter van Mierlo (co-founder, CSO), Jeroen Crappé (COO), Caroline Neuray (CMO), Tom Van Steenkiste (CTO)

With this funding round, Clouds of Care appoints two experienced life science professionals to the board of directors; Michel Vounatsos, former CEO of biotech company Biogen, is welcomed as chairman, and Yacine Hadjiat, global HealthTech expert and senior pharma executive, will join the board as an independent director.

Life science venture capital firm TCD Capital led the funding round, supported by Flanders Future Tech Fund and White Fund underscoring the market's recognition of Clouds of Care's vision and innovative approach.

At the core of Clouds of Care's mission is the empowerment of healthcare providers with state-of-the-art digital health solutions and advanced data analytics to enhance patient outcomes in CNS disorders. With a focus on electrophysiology, the company has established a strong presence in epilepsy and sleep disorders. Leveraging this expertise, Clouds of Care is set to expand into neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders across the treatment development and care continuum.

"Pharma no longer just needs best-in-class tools; they want platforms that promote standardization across these tools. This is exactly what Clouds of Care aims to achieve within the market for neurological disorders," said Nicolas Roberti de Winghe, partner at TCD Capital.

"Clouds of Care combines extensive electrophysiology expertise with an advanced AI platform designed to enhance endpoint validation in global clinical trials. Their customized solutions cater to the specific needs for clinical development, aiming at increasing the probability of success. With a strong track record in epilepsy, they are now ready to expand into other CNS diseases," said Michel Vounatsos, chairman of the board.

With the funding, Clouds of Care will invest in its technological infrastructure, expand its team of experts, and deepen its research and development efforts. The company is committed to driving positive change in CNS healthcare, ultimately improving the lives of patients worldwide.

About Clouds of Care:

Clouds of Care NV is an ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 27001:2013-certified MedTech company in Ghent, Belgium, housing CE-marked and FDA-cleared electrophysiology applications for clinicians and tailor-made solutions for clinical trials and research. Through its comprehensive CNS platform and strategic network of partners, Clouds of Care is revolutionizing care for people with Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders.

