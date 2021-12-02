CloudScale365 Acquires Vandelay Industries

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, a leading provider of state-of-the-art managed IT services today announced the completion of the company's acquisition of Vandelay Industries, a top regional service provider located in Sacramento, California.

Vandelay Industries

With its strong regional focus and deep healthcare industry expertise, Vandelay Industries enhances the CloudScale365 managed IT consultancy. CloudScale365 is a worldwide provider of hosting, network, and desktop support, serving 4,000 corporations, non-profits, and government agencies in 21 countries. The company currently has over 200 customers in the North Bay and Sacramento, California region.

"The Northern California metro area has always been an attractive market for us. Vandelay's regional focus, talented employees, and clients' requirements to migrate to a VDI environment during the Covid pandemic made the company a perfect fit," said Jose Maldonado, Vice President of Operations for CloudScale365. "We're looking forward to migrating customers across the footprint, into either Virtual Desktop or Managed Desktop solutions with the two platforms, and deliver the excellence in IT that CloudScale365 is known for."



"We searched for months to find a partner that could help us expand and grow our healthcare IT practice with strong cloud enablement services," said Ben Hardt, President and CEO of Vandelay Industries. "We chose CloudScale365 because of their extensive Azure and cloud deployment expertise. This will enable our customers to take advantage of next-generation services to optimize their organizations for the future."

About CloudScale365, Inc.

Founded in 1996, CloudScale365 empowers organizations to reach new heights by aligning business goals with the right technology. The company's consultative approach to managed IT—including cloud migration, security, disaster recovery, and business continuity—enables organizations to work more efficiently, in a secure environment, anytime, anywhere. A Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider with 24/7 global support, CloudScale365 is a trusted partner for planning, migrating, deploying, and managing an organization's entire IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.cloudscale365.com.

About Vandelay Industries

For nearly two decades, Vandelay Industries has helped small and mid-sized organizations demystify technology by providing meaningful solutions to business problems. With deep knowledge across multiple industries—from finance, healthcare, and legal to construction, manufacturing, and real estate—the company provides security, disaster recovery and backup solutions tailored to the modern workplace. The goal: empowering organizations to focus on business management, not technology management. For more information, visit www.sayvandelay.com.

CloudScale365 and the CloudScale365 logo are trademarks of CloudScale365, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

