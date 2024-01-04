CloudScale365 Acquires Your Tech Team, LLC

04 Jan, 2024

The acquisition, the company's fifth since 2021, furthers CloudScale365's expansion strategy in key regional markets where the company has already-established operations.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, a leading provider of state-of-the-art managed IT services, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Your Tech Team, LLC., a top regional technology solutions consultancy based in Warren, New Jersey.

Headquartered in Warren, NJ, Your Tech Team is a leading regional provider of comprehensive IT solutions and services. With over fifteen years of experience, the company specializes in delivering tailor-made IT support and managed services to diverse clients. Dedicated to enhancing business efficiency and security, Your Tech Team is a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable, advanced technology solutions. For more information, visit yourtechteam.com.
Your Tech Team provides data backup and recovery, cloud computing, server and network management, and cybersecurity solutions to dozens of New Jersey and New York businesses. The company's industry-specific focus on financial, healthcare, legal, AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction), and real estate firms aligns with CloudScale365's substantial client base. CloudScale365 has eight regional offices and four data centers servicing over 4,000 clients worldwide.

"As a leader in managed IT services with deep roots in the Northeast, CloudScale365's acquisition of Your Tech Team expands our regional presence and aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality solutions to the vibrant Tri-State area," said Patrick Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365. "Together, we're excited to offer unparalleled IT support and services, enhancing our ability to serve our clients' evolving needs in this dynamic industry."

"After fifteen years of dedicated service in the IT industry, merging with CloudScale365 represents a milestone achievement," said Richard O'Keefe, owner of Your Tech Team and new Managing Director of the Tri-State Market at CloudScale365. "We take immense pride in our commitment to delivering exceptional service and support, and it's clear that CloudScale365 shares these core values. This partnership ensures our clients receive top-tier IT solutions and achieve their business objectives — with enhanced capabilities and resources built for growth."

About CloudScale365, Inc.

Founded in 1996, CloudScale365 empowers organizations to reach new heights by aligning business goals with the right technology. The company's consultative approach to managed IT—including cloud migration, security, disaster recovery, and business continuity—enables organizations to work more efficiently, in a secure environment, anytime, anywhere. A Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider with 24/7 global support, CloudScale365 is a trusted partner for planning, migrating, deploying, and managing an organization's entire IT ecosystem. For more information, visit cloudscale365.com.

CloudScale365 and the CloudScale365 logo are trademarks of CloudScale365, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:
Marketing Department
CloudScale365, Inc.
Tel: 888-608-6245
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE CloudScale365

