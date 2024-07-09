CloudScale365 Acquires Zthernet

This acquisition, the company's sixth since 2021, adds key Dallas and Houston regional markets to the CloudScale365 portfolio.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, a leading provider of state-of-the-art managed IT services, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Zthernet, a top regional IT Managed Service Provider based in Irving, Texas, servicing the DASH (Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston) markets.

Zthernet

Zthernet's expertise in providing flat-fee managed IT services for small businesses, including network management, cybersecurity, cloud services, and IT support, will complement CloudScale365's comprehensive service offerings, enabling existing and new clients to benefit from enhanced technology solutions and support.

This latest acquisition is part of CloudScale365's expansion strategy, focusing on customer concentration in key regional markets. In addition to mergers on the East and West coasts, CloudScale365 acquired its Tulsa, Oklahoma, location in 2022. CloudScale365 has eight regional offices and four data centers, servicing over 3,300 clients worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Zthernet into the CloudScale365 family," said Patrick Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365. "This acquisition underscores our commitment to expanding our reach and capabilities in key Dallas and Houston markets, ensuring that businesses of all sizes have access to the best IT solutions available."

"Joining forces with CloudScale365 is a tremendous opportunity for our team and clients," said Greg Hough, CEO of Zthernet. "We look forward to leveraging CloudScale365's resources and expertise to deliver even greater value to our customers. This partnership is a natural fit, combining our regional presence and specialized services with CloudScale365's extensive capabilities and innovative approach. Together, we will be able to provide an unparalleled level of service and support to our clients."

Hough, along with Trent Fisher, will be assuming executive roles at CloudScale365.

About CloudScale365, Inc.

Founded in 1996, CloudScale365 empowers organizations to reach new heights by aligning business goals with the right technology. The company's consultative approach to managed IT—including cloud migration, security, disaster recovery, and business continuity—enables organizations to work more efficiently, in a secure environment, anytime, anywhere. A Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider with 24/7 global support, CloudScale365 is a trusted partner for planning, migrating, deploying, and managing an organization's entire IT ecosystem. For more information, visit cloudscale365.com.

About Zthernet

Headquartered in Irving, TX, Zthernet is a leading regional provider of managed IT services for small businesses. Specializing in flat-fee IT solutions, Zthernet offers comprehensive services, including network management, cybersecurity, cloud services, and IT support. With a commitment to reliability and cost-effectiveness, Zthernet empowers businesses to optimize their operations and enhance productivity. For more information, visit zthernet.com.

CloudScale365 and the CloudScale365 logo are trademarks of CloudScale365, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Marketing Department

CloudScale365, Inc.

Tel: 888-608-6245

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CloudScale365