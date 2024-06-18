The Co-Managed model enables CFOs and CIOs to relieve overworked IT staff, fill knowledge gaps, and address technical debt while finding hosting and cost efficiencies.

NEWARK, Del., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, a leading provider of state-of-the-art managed IT services, announces the formal rollout of its Co-Managed IT Service. This new offering is designed to support CFOs and CIOs in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), helping them cost-effectively achieve their business objectives.

With a customer base of over 3,300 globally and a long-standing reputation for excellence, CloudScale365 brings extensive experience managing over 10,000 endpoints and nearly 5,000 servers worldwide. Traditionally focused on standard MSP and Cloud Hosting models, CloudScale365 is increasingly supporting larger client initiatives by partnering with IT directors who need more staff to complete these business objectives in a designated time frame. With this new Co-Managed IT services offering, the company's collaborative approach has now been formalized to meet the evolving needs of today's enterprises.

"Many organizations face challenges such as layoffs, reorganizations, and staff attrition, making it difficult to meet internal stakeholders' business requirements," said Patrick Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365. "Our Co-Managed IT Service offers a scalable, flexible solution that enables CFOs and CIOs to leverage our expertise and resources while maintaining control over critical IT functions."

The CloudScale365 Co-Managed IT Service allows organizations to scale quickly, access enterprise-grade technology, and ensure compliance with industry regulations. Key features and benefits of the Co-Managed IT Service include:

Scalability & Flexibility: Quickly adjust IT resources to match growth and changing needs.

Quickly adjust IT resources to match growth and changing needs. Control: Maintain control of essential IT functions while benefiting from expert support.

Maintain control of essential IT functions while benefiting from expert support. Cost Savings: Reduce the burden on internal teams and achieve cost efficiencies without extensive in-house hiring.

Reduce the burden on internal teams and achieve cost efficiencies without extensive in-house hiring. Enterprise-Grade Tech Stack: Access to enterprise-level tools, technology, and security solutions. Ensure your IT systems are always up-to-date with the latest technologies and best practices.

Access to enterprise-level tools, technology, and security solutions. Ensure your IT systems are always up-to-date with the latest technologies and best practices. 24/7 Support: Access around-the-clock assistance to minimize downtime and address IT issues promptly.

Access around-the-clock assistance to minimize downtime and address IT issues promptly. Measurable KPIs: Track and measure the performance of your IT services with clear, quantifiable KPIs to ensure alignment with business goals.

CloudScale365's Co-Managed IT Service is tailored to support a wide range of industries, including education, financial services, healthcare, legal, nonprofit, retail, and technology. This model helps relieve overworked IT staff, fill knowledge gaps, and address technical debt while finding hosting efficiencies.

For more information about CloudScale365's Co-Managed IT Service, visit https://cloudscale365.com/co-managed-solutions .

About CloudScale365, Inc.

Founded in 1996, CloudScale365 empowers organizations to reach new heights by aligning business goals with the right technology. The company's consultative approach to managed IT—including cloud migration, security, disaster recovery, and business continuity—enables organizations to work more efficiently in a secure environment anytime, anywhere. A Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider with 24/7 global support, CloudScale365 is a trusted partner for planning, migrating, deploying, and managing an organization's entire IT ecosystem. For more information, visit cloudscale365.com .

CloudScale365 and the CloudScale365 logo are trademarks of CloudScale365, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Marketing Department

CloudScale365, Inc.

Tel: 888-608-6245

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CloudScale365