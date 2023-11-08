CloudScale365 Expands Leadership Team, Naming Paul Glazewski as Director of MSP Operations

An IT industry veteran, Glazewski will develop and implement the company's strategic business processes to streamline acquisitions and facilitate growth.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, a leading provider of state-of-the-art managed IT services, announced today at IT Nation Connect that the company has hired Paul Glazewski as Director of MSP Operations.

In this role, Glazewski will develop and implement CloudScale365's strategic business processes to streamline recent and future regional acquisitions and facilitate growth. Across its MSP and Hosting divisions, CloudScale365 has eight regional offices and four data centers servicing over 4,000 finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and professional services clients worldwide.

Before joining CloudScale365, Glazewski spent nearly two decades at SSD Technology Partners, one of Delaware's oldest IT support service providers that Sourcepass acquired in 2022. During his tenure as Director of Service, Glazewski spearheaded professional services automation (PSA) and remote services (RM) offerings while ensuring seamless integration of several internal business processes.

"As we continue on a targeted growth trajectory, Paul will be instrumental in ensuring operational efficiency and customer satisfaction," said Patrick Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365. "Paul's expertise in strategic planning and process optimization will play a critical role in his position at CloudScale365."

"Our top goal is to be a true partner for our customers. In my conversations with Pat and the CloudScale365 team, it became clear that we shared a common vision and objectives," said Glazewski. "What excites me most about this position is the opportunity to optimize business processes, cultivate leadership within our team, and create an environment where internal talent can thrive. This approach not only enhances our efficiency but also ensures that CloudScale365 is a valued partner to our clients."

