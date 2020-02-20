CloudScale365, Inc. Acquires eApps Hosting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, Inc., a global leader of Managed IT Services to businesses worldwide, announces the acquisition of eApps Hosting and its Create-a-Cloud platform. The eApps acquisition meets the market demand for non-Microsoft based solutions by expanding CloudScale365's solutions portfolio, with the technology and staff to provide premier services in the LINUX cloud to companies of any size.

eApps VCS Platform provides customers freedom to create custom Linux or Windows Virtual Private Servers, choose their RAM, CPU, Disk, and an OS template for their custom requirements. A great option with a high degree of support rather than sign with the traditional AWS, Google, or Microsoft cloud offerings.

"This is a compelling combination that will create significant value for both company's customers through a broadened portfolio of Linux and Windows cloud solutions, tailored managed service, and innovative platform technology," states Pat Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365. "CloudScale365's growth over the last year has enabled the company to accelerate services to new levels and provide a premier customer experience for businesses that do not have the time or expertise to do it themselves."

CloudScale365, Inc., the parent company, with its Network Operations Center based in Wilmington, DE and Nashville, TN, will remain a privately held company. Rick Lingsch, CEO of eApps, will continue as the Managing Director of the division. The combination of these companies brings together two complimentary organizations and their talented employees to offer expanded solution options for both Microsoft and LINUX platforms which will increase innovation, improve execution, and enhance customer success. CloudScale365 was advised by Cheval Capital, and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP on the transaction.

CloudScale365, Inc is a Managed IT Services company providing SaaS and Managed Services to Enterprises globally. With a USA-based support team, CloudScale365 delivers quality, 24/7 cost-effective technology support focused on customer success. The company is committed to providing best-of-breed SaaS applications, managed Cloud services, and device and infrastructure management. This gives clients a competitive advantage and reduces the costs associated with the planning, implementation, and support of cloud applications.

eApps Hosting is a value-added provider of cloud hosting services for businesses and organizations, serving more than 2500 customers, hosting over 15,000 domains in more than 125 countries. eApps Hosting offers Cloud hosting and related services for commercial-grade web sites, web applications, and email services. The company has a reputation for middle-ware expertise, responsive and effective in-house 24/7 technical support, and personalized service in all aspects of the customer relationship.

