CloudScale365, Valeo Networks, and PCS International Unite as Forte Technologies

Three leading providers become one national managed IT, cybersecurity, private and public cloud, and compliance partner, offering customers deeper industry expertise and expanded capabilities, delivered by the same teams they already know.

IRVING, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, Valeo Networks, and PCS International today announced they have united under a single brand: Forte Technologies. A portfolio company of Broadwing Capital, the combined company is a national managed IT, cybersecurity, private and public cloud, and compliance partner serving more than 3,300 customers across the country.

The name was chosen to reflect what customers said they valued most in all three organizations. A "forte" is a strong suit: the place where you excel. For Forte, that is knowing its clients' businesses: their industry, their systems, their people, and what it takes for them to win.

"Bringing these companies together was never about getting bigger for its own sake," said Bret Kidd, Chief Executive Officer of Forte Technologies. "Together we offer our customers more... more expertise, more capability, a deeper bench behind every account... while protecting the thing they value most: a partner who actually knows them. That's what Forte is built to be, and we're just getting started."

Three Proven Companies, One Experienced Team

Bringing the three companies together provides a more robust service network. Each company brings its own field technicians and regional teams. Combined, Forte provides greater on-the-ground presence to support clients across the United States and to keep pace as those clients expand into new locations.

Forte serves growth-minded organizations, providing vertical depth in financial services, healthcare, government contractors, legal, and manufacturing. Compliance is built into the service rather than bolted on, with CMMC Level 2, HIPAA, and SOC 2 expertise handled as part of the engagement.

Expanded Service for Customers

Account teams, support processes, and existing agreements remain in place. What changes is the depth of resources behind each account: a larger engineering bench, a broader service set, and expanded expertise across managed IT, cybersecurity, private and public cloud, and compliance.

About Forte Technologies

Forte Technologies is a national managed IT, cybersecurity, private and public cloud, and compliance partner formed by CloudScale365, Valeo Networks, and PCS International. Forte serves more than 3,300 customers nationwide, pairing the scale and resources of a national provider with named teams who already know each client's industry and environment. Forte is a portfolio company of Broadwing Capital. For more information, visit fortetechnologies.com.

About Broadwing Capital Management

Broadwing Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm specializing in the lower middle-market manufacturing, distribution, and services sectors. The firm thoughtfully scales niche platforms into market leaders through hands-on operational support that enhances companies, cultures, and communities.

Broadwing is known for its founder-friendly approach, deeply embedded resource partners, and a values-driven commitment to long-term growth. Its team of 20 has raised over $500 million of regulatory AUM and consummated 22 transactions since 2022.

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SOURCE Forte Technologies