CloudSense Digital Commerce Launches on Appexchange to Empower Subscriber Management for Comms, Media and Utilities Industries on Salesforce Commerce Cloud

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSense today announced the launch of CloudSense Digital Commerce on the Salesforce Appexchange. The solution is the world's first and only Commerce Cloud app that empowers the subscription-based industries, Communications, Media and Utilities, to launch, sell and fulfill the entire customer journey on Salesforce B2C Commerce.

Today's customers value convenient experiences over product and price. To thrive, you need to prioritize customer convenience through personalized offers, quick, low-click customer journeys and friction-free subscriptions.

By unlocking Salesforce B2C Commerce's unified, intelligent digital commerce experiences for high-volume or complex subscriber management, CloudSense Digital Commerce lets Comms, Media and Utilities businesses sell like the most loved retail brands in the world, with smooth, instant and automated subscription experiences. This game-changing solution is now available on Appexchange, the leading enterprise cloud marketplace with ready to install solutions, here .

"We're delighted to make CloudSense Digital Commerce available on Appexchange. This is the first solution to add full subscriber management to Salesforce Commerce Cloud for the Communications, Media and Utilities industries. By taking care of the sophisticated elements of subscription commerce, CloudSense Digital Commerce lets you focus on differentiating your customer experience and maximizing customer lifetime value," commented CloudSense's CEO and Co-Founder, Richard Britton.

Richard continued, "With CloudSense Digital Commerce, we've distilled over a decade's experience working alongside Salesforce to help our customers in the world's most challenging subscription-based industries thrive. Now, by combining CloudSense Digital Commerce and Salesforce, you can deliver fast, low-click experiences and increase conversion on a trusted, scalable platform that reduces total cost of ownership. Vitally, as a Salesforce-native solution, CloudSense Digital Commerce empowers you to offer disruptive digital experiences like Adidas and the customer convenience of Amazon, without making disruptive changes to your business."

CloudSense Digital Commerce fast-tracks your ability to deliver the convenient omnichannel subscription experiences customers expect. The end-to-end platform seamlessly connects commerce processes and centralizes customer and commercial data in Salesforce. From this foundation, Einstein AI and Next Best Action combine to offer personalized commerce experiences that grow customer retention and revenues.

You can see CloudSense Digital Commerce in action at Dreamforce 2019.

Check out our Appexchange listing to discover how CloudSense Digital Commerce empowers your business to deliver customer convenience on Salesforce

SOURCE CloudSense