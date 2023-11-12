Cloudsky Showcases Breakthroughs in Cloud Computing at 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

WUZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit commenced under the theme "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All," Cloudsky, a leading provider of cloud computing infrastructure and services, took the opportunity to showcase its key achievements contributing to the rapid development of the digital economy.  

Speaking at the Wuzhen Summit, from left: Liu Xiangming, Co-founder and Co-CEO of TMTPost; Cheng Caohong, CTO and Vice President of DingTalk; Crusoe Mao, Founder and Chairman of Cloudsky; Raymond Tang, Chairman and CEO of Yinxiang Biji; Yuan Zhou, CEO and Founder of Zhihu
The Wuzhen Summit is renowned for highlighting technological advancements, and this year marks the summit's tenth anniversary, with many of China's well-known internet and technology companies participating, including technologically advanced enterprises like Cloudsky. Nowadays, with the rise of new applications like cloud gaming, VR, AR, and more, ensuring these innovations progress smoothly is greatly dependent on computing power support. With its one-stop advanced computing infrastructure and services currently widely used across China, Cloudsky debuted at the summit to highlight the critical role that breakthroughs in computing power play in powering the latest technological innovations.

With more than 20 years of research and development experience in the field of computing science, Crusoe Mao, founder and chairman of Cloudsky, has been committed to breaking frontiers in technology since he founded Cloudsky.

At the summit, Mr. Mao spoke about building an inclusive and resilient digital world. He said that rather than solely focusing on increasing the computing power of terminal devices, leveraging cloud computing to accelerate computational capabilities will contribute more to revolutionizing the digital lifestyle and enhancing the inclusivity and accessibility of the digital economy. He urged companies to take the lead in establishing inclusivity by combining scenarios, achieving a balance between efficiency and cost, and ensuring global adoption of the latest technologies.

"Computing power is the foundation for all smart terminals. The application of cloud computing will revolutionize terminal computing power needs, empowering everyone's terminal experience and reshaping lifestyle and demand patterns in the digital economy era," said Mr. Mao.

Despite the increasing integration of many scenarios with cloud computing, differentiated computing power demands have yet to be effectively addressed. Cloudsky's cloud computing solutions have realized the advantages of real-time decision-making and rapid response. While offering customers one-stop, efficient, and cost-effective services, Cloudsky is strategically targeting end-users' application scenarios, providing computing power services that integrate industrial ecological capabilities.

At present, applications that require Cloudsky's computing power have penetrated all walks of life, especially in entertainment settings such as cloud gaming and cloud e-sports, workspace settings such as ultra-high-definition conferences, and autonomous driving simulation testing among others.

"Introducing new technology into new industries is particularly challenging, involving a lengthy process of achieving consensus throughout the entire supply chain. Typically, the entertainment industry is among the first to embrace new technology as it allows for more manageable experimentation without significant risks. For instance, in sectors like live streaming and gaming, the models and parameters are comparatively simplified. Over the next few years, there will be a gradual transition from the entertainment industry to other sectors. Cloudsky is actively moving in this direction," Mr. Mao said.

