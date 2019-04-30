CloudSmartz Enhances Seaborn Networks' Digital Transformation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSmartz, a global software company exclusively focused on next-generation solutions for Communications Service Providers, in collaboration with Seaborn Networks ("Seaborn"), a leading developer-owner-operator of subsea fiber optic cable systems, today announced that CloudSmartz will enable Seaborn's digital transformation strategy and deployment over the next several months. Seaborn's Seabras-1 offers the only direct POP-POP route between São Paulo, Brazil, and New York City, USA, and soon will offer an end-to-end automation platform that will enable services to be delivered by leading SDN technology.

Seaborn and CloudSmartz will develop and deploy a fully integrated customer portal solution to automate Seaborn's front-office processes, bringing more efficiency in their current sales, operations, inventory and service provisioning cycles, and provide real-time visibility into the service delivery functions across the organization. The platform will also enable on-demand SDN services and deliver bandwidth in near real-time delivery.

Seaborn's responsiveness and service delivery is already industry-leading. The partnership with CloudSmartz promises that Seaborn's leadership position as a subsea communications service provider will be further solidified as the program supports its existing range of software-defined products to:

Enable Seaborn to provide the first real-time software-defined delivery platform in the Americas region for enhanced IP, Cloud and Transport services

Provide Seaborn's customers with a full-service portal that enables them to:

Provision and amend Seabras-1 services in real time through a user-friendly self-service portal



Enter service queries and quickly see updates to active tickets, delivery activities and service history



See a detailed listing of all their Seabras-1 services, real-time usage information and billing status

Transform Seaborn to be able to provide the first customer-centric, on-demand service platform that will redefine the way in which services are delivered in the region and elevate the quality of service Seaborn provides to a new level within the international telecoms market.

Provide customers with a holistic view of their relationship with Seaborn through this intuitive portal

Offer customers the continued assurance of working with Seaborn's owned and operated 24x7 NOC and DR NOC

"CloudSmartz is very excited to enter our partnership with Seaborn, to not only enhance their customer experience but to enable the automation of their network and on-demand services as a next-generation subsea service provider," says Dan Wagner, CEO, CloudSmartz. "We have been presented with the honor and privilege of helping a remarkable company rise to even greater heights – and look forward to a strong business partnership."

"We are pleased to be working with CloudSmartz to accelerate our digital transformation for our customers and partners," comments Larry Schwartz, CEO of Seaborn. "CloudSmartz leadership has a strong understanding of the complexities of our network and customer demands – and a long history of executing."

For more information, please visit CloudSmartz at www.cloudsmartz.com and Seaborn Networks at www.seabornnetworks.com.

About CloudSmartz

CloudSmartz is a global software company exclusively focused on next-generation solutions for Communications Service Providers. Their global disciplined agile delivery model provides their customers with complete end-to-end delivery and digital transformation with the support of more than 200 telecom software professionals with offices in the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Gartner has recently named CloudSmartz as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Business Operations. Inc. 5000 named CloudSmartz one of America's Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies for three consecutive years in a row (2016, 2017, 2018). For more information, please visit www.cloudsmartz.com.

About Seaborn Networks

Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between São Paulo - New York. Seabras-1 is the only direct POP-to-POP system between São Paulo and New York, offering the lowest latency route between B3 and the trading exchanges of New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.seabornnetworks.com.

