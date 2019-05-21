CloudSmartz Wins 'Most Innovative Technology Provider' 2019 Pipeline Innovation Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSmartz, a global software company exclusively focused on next-generation solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), won two 2019 Pipeline Innovation Awards from Pipeline magazine, announced at the 2019 Awards Banquet in Nice, France. The awards were won for being the Most Innovative Technology Provider and for Innovations in Data Aggregation.

CloudSmartz wins Most Innovative Technology Provider & Innovations in Data Aggregation

The annual Pipeline Innovation Awards are specifically designed to provide the most credible recognition of technical innovation in the industry. Each year, Pipeline receives hundreds of nominations which are distilled to a select number of semi-finalists, who compete in more than 10 categories of technical innovation. With over 250 selected nominees entering the competition in over 10 categories and judges being industry professionals from CenturyLink, WOW!, Telenor, Telstra, MTN South Africa and others, this award is of great value and proves CloudSmartz ranks well amongst some of the most prominent technology vendors in the telecommunications industry.

With its leading portfolio of solutions and services, CloudSmartz is helping transform forward-thinking CSPs into next generation, on-demand, customer-centric service providers. As Gartner shared in their 2018 Cool Vendors in Communications Service Provider Business Operations, "CloudSmartz provides an alternative to the large established telco vendors in terms of innovative service delivery models, business agility, time to market, and customer-experience impact that CloudSmartz will have on CSPs' digital business."

"It is an absolute honor to win two Pipeline Innovation Awards recognizing our efforts in delivering software innovation around digital customer experience, next-generation products, and end-to-end network automation solutions," says Dan Wagner, CEO & Co-founder, CloudSmartz. "These awards demonstrate the relentless work, dedication, and passion that our global teams consistently provide for our CSP customers."

"For nearly ten years, the Pipeline Innovation Awards have recognized the technology companies that are transforming the industry with the most significant technical innovations," said Scott St. John, managing editor of Pipeline. "We are happy to see CloudSmartz be recognized by the esteemed Innovation Awards judges as the Most Innovative Technology Provider and their Innovations in Data Aggregation, and look forward to seeing them continue to embrace and advance industry innovation."

About CloudSmartz

CloudSmartz enables digital transformation for next-generation service providers. Their global-disciplined agile delivery model provides their customers complete end-to-end delivery capability and support with 200+ telecom software professionals with offices in the United States, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Gartner has recently named CloudSmartz as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Business Operations. Inc. 5000 named CloudSmartz one of America's Fastest Growing Privately-Held Companies for three consecutive years in a row (2016, 2017, 2018). For more information please visit www.cloudsmartz.com.

About Pipeline

Pipeline is the world's leading global publication that distributes rich multimedia content to help service providers and enterprises make informed technology decisions. Pipeline has become the epicenter of industry innovation, with over 250,000 in annual global circulation, and is read by every major operator and enterprise in more than 140 countries. Pipeline is also read by significant global organizations spanning premier academic, government, and financial institutions such as Congress, the FCC, Harvard, Parliament, NASA, NATO and other notable organizations. Through its rich content, global platform, and worldwide reach Pipeline connects the technical innovators with those that leverage advanced technology to transform the way we communicate as a global society. For the latest content, go to and subscribe today www.pipelinepub.com and subscribe to Pipeline today.

Media Contacts:

For CloudSmartz

Matthew Ray

VP of Marketing

mray@cloudsmartz.com

+1 (585) 415-9951

For Pipeline

Scott St. John

Managing Editor

scott@pipelinepub.com

+1 (734) 707-4988 x100

CloudSmartz wins Most Innovative Technology Provider & Innovations in Data Aggregation

