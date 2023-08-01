CloudSponge and Gather Announce Partnership to Fuel Word-of-Mouth Growth for E-Commerce Websites

CloudSponge

01 Aug, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSponge, a tool that provides stable, secure, maintenance-free integration with dozens of address books, has partnered with P2P advertising automation platform Gather to accelerate e-commerce referrals. By combining CloudSponge's Contact Picker with Gather's personalized messaging, attribution, and reward distribution capabilities, e-commerce website owners now have an unparalleled word-of-mouth tool to simplify the referral sharing process.

The partnership provides a solution for e-commerce businesses, equipping them with a referral platform that leverages viral growth. Gather's referral platform is now further enhanced by the inclusion of the CloudSponge Contact Picker, which allows users to import their contacts from various address books easily. Through this seamless integration, e-commerce businesses can now effortlessly enjoy the benefits of a Contact Picker without requiring any additional engineering effort and fully capitalize on its capabilities.

"As the e-commerce landscape continuously evolves, staying ahead of the competition requires innovative solutions that maximize customer reach and engagement," said Jay Gibbs, Founder and CEO of CloudSponge. "This partnership combines Gather's cutting-edge marketing capabilities with our advanced Contact Picker, enabling businesses to harness the power of word-of-mouth marketing effortlessly. The native integration ensures a seamless experience for Gather customers, amplifying their reach and driving exponential growth."

Benefiting e-commerce marketing, product, and growth managers, the partnership enables Gather customers to enjoy the features of CloudSponge's Contact Picker without any extra engineering effort. While the Gather platform combines personalized messaging, attribution, and reward distribution to automate processes, CloudSponge works to simplify address book imports and boost referral marketing success. The solution is General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant because it does not store any address book contacts on its servers and removes all traces of access once a referral session is complete.

"This integration reflects our commitment to our customers with the most effective and effortless solutions for amplifying their reach and maximizing their acquisition channel," said Iz El-Bahnasy, Founder and CEO of Gather.

About CloudSponge
CloudSponge has powered the address book integrations for thousands of websites since 2010. It's a popular word-of-mouth growth tool for e-commerce referral programs, e-card or invitation products, and find-a-friend searches for social networks. CloudSponge can be easily plugged into a website in less than five minutes using a copy/paste HTML widget and through an Address Book API for more advanced applications. For more information, visit cloudsponge.com.

About Gather
Gather activates customer referral channels with automation and personalisation. E-commerce brands utilize the Gather platform to activate their customer's networks of friends as an acquisition channel. The referral channel offers low Cost per Acquisition and high return on spend. For more information, visit hq.gathercustomers.com.

