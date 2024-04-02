CloudSponge and IgnitionDeck Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Crowdfunding Campaigns with Seamless Contact Sharing

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic collaboration designed to revolutionize the crowdfunding experience for platform owners and campaign creators, CloudSponge and IgnitionDeck announce a partnership. This alliance integrates CloudSponge's Contact Picker technology into IgnitionDeck's robust crowdfunding platform through the Better Sharing WordPress plugin.

Objective: The collaboration aims to significantly enhance the success of crowdfunding campaigns by enabling users to effortlessly leverage their contacts from platforms like Google Contacts, Yahoo Contacts, Outlook.com, and Microsoft 365 Contacts, thereby facilitating the creation of extensive recipient lists directly within the crowdfunding portal's interface.

Key Highlights:

CloudSponge's Contact Picker allows users to conveniently access and utilize their diverse contact lists, enhancing the sharing functionality critical to crowdfunding success.

The technology is integrated into pivotal aspects of the crowdfunding experience for anonymous visitors, project backers, and campaign creators alike.

Jay Gibb, CEO of CloudSponge, stated: "We've always known how vital easy contact sharing is for crowdfunding platforms, and we've seen it in action since 2010. This partnership with IgnitionDeck is exciting because it means bringing our technology to even more platforms all at once."

Enabling the new Better Sharing plugin on an IgnitionDeck-powered WordPress website instantly displays social media and email sharing buttons to campaign creators, campaign backers, and ordinary website visitors. This virality cornerstone is a critical feature on the most popular crowdfunding platforms on the market today.

Emma Balitski, IgnitionDeck's Director of Customer Success, shared: "Our platform owners and campaign creators know how essential peer-to-peer sharing is for their campaigns to go viral. Offering them a super easy way to turn on a top-tier contact picker is going to be a game-changer. We can't wait to see their reactions."

About CloudSponge

CloudSponge, a trusted partner to thousands of businesses since 2010, provides a robust contact picker solution. It offers a single point of integration to the world's address books. With integrations across numerous contact list services, CloudSponge's offerings empower businesses to facilitate seamless sharing and referral experiences for their users.

About IgnitionDeck

IgnitionDeck delivers innovative open-source software and professional services to entrepreneurs aiming to launch their own crowdfunding platforms. Enabling the swift launch of donation-based, reward-based, and equity crowdfunding portals, IgnitionDeck provides a versatile solution that caters to diverse crowdfunding needs.

For More Information:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (888) 725-9352

