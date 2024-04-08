CloudSquad Achieves Partner Level for Google Cloud for the Service Engagement Model

CloudSquad , a company backed by industry veterans with a proven track record in Cloud professional services, started their collaboration with Google Cloud. The Company is based in Reno, NV and will be providing Cloud and AI professional services to customers in the US and Europe.

RENO, Nev., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSquad, a fast-growing Cloud and AI Integration Service company, is announcing it has achieved Partner Level for Google Cloud for the Service Engagement Model.The company is led by two industry veterans Pavel Pragin and Nikita Jablonsky.

Pavel Pragin started his career in IT over 20 years ago focusing on infrastructure and data center operations. Over the years he has worked at over a dozen different startups and enterprises gaining a wide range of technical and leadership experience

"We are thrilled to embark on our collaboration with Google Cloud. Their outstanding portfolio of Cloud, Data, Analytics, ML and AI services has generated significant excitement among our customers and employees. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship." said Pavel Pragin, CEO of CloudSquad.

Over the course of his 20 plus year career Nikita Jablonsky has held a variety of positions in consulting, investing and finance, gaining extensive experience across a broad spectrum of industries.

"We are very excited to join the Google Cloud ecosystem. Google Cloud's extensive set of Cloud services enables CloudSquad to offer a unique set of solutions for its clients. We look forward to adding value to our clients with Google Cloud."

Great customer service, communication and work product quality are our primary company values.

Cloud Squad will focus its services around the following areas on Google Cloud:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Data and Analytics

Cloud Foundation

DevOps and Migration

Strategic Consulting

Cloud Native Development

Application Modernization

About CloudSquad

CloudSquad is a strategic technology consulting company focused on helping clients realize the full potential of their business by utilizing the Cloud and implementing AI. We review and analyze your systems and work with you to design and implement a solution that will enable your business to take advantage of the latest technology available. Our passion is making our customers succeed.

