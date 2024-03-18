CloudSquad Kicks Off Operations

CloudSquad , a company backed by industry veterans with a proven track record in Cloud professional services, started company operations. The Company is based in Reno, NV and will be providing Cloud and AI professional services to customers across the US.

RENO, Nev. , March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSquad, a fast-growing Cloud and AI Integration Service company, is announcing today the initiation of services to customers.

The company has been formed by two industry veterans Pavel Pragin and Nikita Jablonsky.

Pavel Pragin started his career in IT over 20 years ago focusing on infrastructure and data center operations. Over the years he has worked at over a dozen different startups and enterprises gaining a wide range of technical and leadership experience. He eventually founded ClearScale, a top Premier AWS Consulting Partner that he exited by way of Private Equity.

"I am very excited about CloudSquad and its mission to bring transformational services in AI and Cloud to our customers, so they can better compete by taking full advantage of the Cloud and AI revolution that is unfolding at a rapid pace," said Pavel Pragin CEO at CloudSquad.

Over the course of his 20 plus year career Nikita Jablonsky has held a variety of positions in consulting, investing and finance, gaining extensive experience across a broad spectrum of industries. This multifaceted background showcases a wide breadth of expertise that he brings to CloudSquad. Most recently he ran the Finance organization at ClearScale, a top Premier AWS Consulting Partner.

"New AI tools are accelerating technological change and are presenting businesses with a unique opportunity to go to the next level. I'm genuinely thrilled about the possibilities that CloudSquad brings for clients in the areas of Cloud and AI."

Great customer service, communication and work product quality are our primary company values. Technology changes constantly, but relationships, good communication and excellent work product stay constant and have tremendous value.

Cloud Squad will focus its services around the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Data and Analytics

Cloud Foundation

DevOps and Migration

Strategic Consulting

Cloud Native Development

Application Modernization

About CloudSquad

CloudSquad is a strategic technology consulting company focused on helping clients realize the full potential of their business by utilizing the Cloud and implementing AI. We review and analyze your systems and work with you to design and implement a solution that will enable your business to take advantage of the latest technology available. Our passion is making our customers succeed.

CloudSquad is a fully remote, Cloud based organization, where most people work from their home office. We feel this results in the best work-life balance and highest productivity. We are a customer obsessed organization where technical excellence and great customer service are our main guiding principles. We strive to hire very talented people in their fields to create the most positive and productive environment possible.

