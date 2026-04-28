Cloudstate Announces Acquisition of Girlhood, Redefining Holistic Support for Gen Z

Strategic move expands Cloudstate's audience and cements its position as a leader in emotional safety and physical well-being for young women.

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudstate, a pioneer in innovative products and expert-backed support for girls, today announced the acquisition of Girlhood, the premier community-driven platform for Gen Z connection. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Cloudstate's mission to challenge the standards that tell girls they need fixing and build a culture where belonging and confidence, not correction, are the norm.

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A New Era of Support: Built With Her

By combining Girlhood's robust community with Cloudstate's physical and emotional health expertise, the company is creating a first-of-its-kind ecosystem. While traditional social platforms often optimize for content and comparison, Cloudstate is intentionally designed for emotional safety, peer camaraderie, and guided support.

With this acquisition, Cloudstate immediately expands its Gen Z reach, leveraging Girlhood's impressive footprint of 86,000 followers, 8 million views, and a global volunteer base of 200 girls spanning seven continents.

Leadership and Innovation

Girlhood Co-founder Sophia Rundle will join the Cloudstate team as Head of Brand Experience. Sophia brings a proven track record of creating authentic spaces for young women, having launched Girlhood alongside co-founder Mia Sugimoto while still in high school.

In her new role as Head of Brand Experience, Sophia will lead work that meets the evolving needs of Gen Z, including:

Host of Unpolished : A forthcoming podcast diving into the real stories of modern girlhood.

A forthcoming podcast diving into the real stories of modern girlhood. Recurring Host of Unpolished Live: Formerly known as Girl Talk Live–a program that has seen 300% growth since inception–is a live experience where girls ask anything, get real answers, feel connected, and find trusted, meaningful support.

"The success of our programming is not a testament to clever marketing, but to a generation of girls who finally feel seen, heard, and supported in a space specifically built for them," said Meg Smith, CEO and Founder of Cloudstate. "Together, they are the foundation, the proof of trust, and the launchpad for everything our future is being built on. With the acquisition of Girlhood, we are doubling down on our commitment to creating safer spaces where she can understand her body, strengthen her mind, and feel less alone."

"Every girl has a story, and Girlhood gives them a chance to share it," said Sophia Rundle, Girlhood Co-Founder. "By joining Cloudstate, we can now scale that mission, providing even more meaningful resources and a global megaphone for the issues that matter most to us. We aren't just building for her anymore; we are building with her."

Looking Ahead

The relaunch of Unpolished Live is set for May 17, 2026. This integration ensures that Cloudstate remains the most trusted and authentic community for girls.

About Cloudstate™

Cloudstate is dedicated to redefining support at the intersection of physical and emotional health–designing intuitive products and building a trusted, community-first platform where young women can understand their bodies, strengthen their minds, and feel less alone. By prioritizing emotional safety and expert-backed guidance, Cloudstate helps young women navigate the complexities of physical and mental health with confidence.

About Girlhood

Founded four years ago, Girlhood is a platform dedicated to peer connection, storytelling, and reliable resources, providing a safe harbor for girls in a world often defined by insecurity and disconnection.

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SOURCE Cloudstate, Inc.