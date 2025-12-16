CLOUDSUFI Bets Big on U.S. Growth with Boston Innovation Lab -- A Force Multiplier Accelerating Massachusetts' AI Ambitions with Google Cloud AI

CLOUDSUFI's strategic investment positions Massachusetts at the forefront of responsible AI, workforce development, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLOUDSUFI, a leading global AI and data innovation company, today announced the launch of its Boston Innovation lab, a center established to advance responsible AI, accelerate data innovation, and strengthen the Commonwealth's innovation economy using Google Cloud AI technology. The lab utilizes Google Cloud AI, deepening an already strong collaboration between the two organizations.

This launch marks a significant milestone for CLOUDSUFI's U.S. expansion. It will help Boston-area businesses begin building with Google Cloud technology, including Gemini models, Gemini Enterprise, Google Workspace, and more. The new lab, with a capacity of over 200 qualified AI professionals, is focused on empowering enterprises to build and adapt Generative AI solutions.

As the newest addition to CLOUDSUFI's network of innovation centers spanning California, Georgia, India, and the Boston lab reinforces CLOUDSUFI's strategy to help public- and private-sector organizations transition to AI-first enterprises through high-integrity data ecosystems and modular, scalable technology architectures on Google Cloud. This launch marks a significant milestone for CLOUDSUFI's U.S. expansion.

"We are excited to expand CLOUDSUFI's innovation footprint into Massachusetts," said Irfan Khan, Chairman & CEO of CLOUDSUFI. "The Boston Innovation Lab has been in development for more than a year, reflecting our long-term commitment to building localized, talent-driven ecosystems across the United States and globally. CLOUDSUFI will serve as a catalyst—enabling organizations across academia, government, and industry to build the Commonwealth's AI ecosystem and ensuring they have the data foundations, platforms, and responsible AI frameworks needed to innovate at scale."

"CLOUDSUFI has proven its ability to drive real value for customers by successfully implementing Google Cloud solutions, especially for AI initiatives," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "This new lab expands CLOUDSUFI's capacity to support customer AI transformations and help them unlock greater value from Google Cloud AI and solutions."

"Massachusetts has a strong foundation of talent, research leadership, and public-private collaboration," added Zeba Vakil, Co-Founder of CLOUDSUFI. "Our Boston Innovation lab will catalyze bringing these strengths together and unlock economic, educational, and technological opportunities at scale."

The lab will support statewide goals related to job creation, AI-era skills retraining, academic collaboration, innovation-driven economic growth, and establishing Massachusetts as a national model for responsible AI.

