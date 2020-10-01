CLOUDSUFI Using AI and Analytics to Make 'Enterprise Data Dance'

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLOUDSUFI, a fast-growing AI product and services firm, has launched a wide range of new software designed to help businesses monetize their data, helping them to fuel growth and compete more aggressively.

Irfan Khan, the company's innovative CEO and president, says, "We are helping companies make enterprise data dance by eliminating the gap between human intuition and data-backed decisions." Khan says he has assembled a seasoned leadership team with expertise in data supply chains, data monetization and product engineering.

Khan, an accomplished industry veteran has over two decades of leadership experience in large and medium-sized organizations. Over the years, Khan built a customer-centric organization driving hyper-growth and invited clients to be involved in product development, customization, and features. A Microsoft alum, Khan is one of the world's leading experts on building transparency into supply chains. His insights on blockchain technology and the future of business have been featured in Forbes, The Huffington Post, and Inc. Magazine. Khan has engineered partnerships with MIT and has successfully led organizational changes and process improvement in markets across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

"I spent the last two decades building anti-fragile supply chains for global customers," Khan says. "Now, it is time to step up the game. It is time to create the oxygen these supply chains need to breathe and flourish. CLOUDSUFI's suite of products and services are hinged on extensive co-innovation with industry leaders."

CLOUDSUFI is part of a rapidly growing industry where Gartner predicts that by the end of 2024, 75% of enterprises will shift from piloting to operationalizing AI, driving a 5X increase in streaming data and analytics infrastructures. The company is offering a set of services and products that are assisting companies in a variety of industries, including health and life sciences, retail, hi-tech, manufacturing, financial services and cybersecurity.

CLOUDSUFI's globally distributed team uses a combination of cutting-edge technologies, including deep learning, machine learning, neural networks, computer vision and cloud towards product design, engineering and modernization. "Our philosophy is simple," Khan says. "With our deep technology and business expertise, we move quickly to find and create solutions that will generate an ROI so companies have the ability to spend more time with their customers."

For more information about the company, contact Neil Foote, Ascendant Group Branding, [email protected], 214-448-3765.

