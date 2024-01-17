CloudTalk Raised $28 Million Funding to Lead the New Era of AI-Powered Voice Communication

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudTalk , the fastest-growing AI-powered calling solution, successfully raised a $28 million round, closing its Series B funding. The latest funding, co-led by KPN Ventures and Lead Ventures and supported by existing investors Point Nine Capital, henQ, Presto Ventures, and Orbit Capital, is a big step in CloudTalk's journey to transform business communication.

The company was founded in 2016 to help businesses make customer experience the greatest competitive advantage for driving more revenues. "It's been fun to see how our product solves challenges for over 4,000 teams across 100+ countries, powering more than 400 million customer conversations," said Martin Malych, CEO of CloudTalk.

Their vision is to create a unified ecosystem for customer-facing teams' communication where every professional can engage in more meaningful conversations.

The new investment will strategically accelerate their growth and enhance their cloud phone system. "Users want their solution to be smart. For example, to summarize calls with artificial intelligence, automate note-taking, and monitor customer opinion via sentiment analysis. That's why our focus is now intensely on AI," said Martin Malych.

CloudTalk aims to build a platform that meets the evolving needs of the remote workforce and exceeds customer expectations with innovative AI-powered features. For example, AI-powered dialers, conversational intelligence, and speech recognition.

KPN Ventures, a major telecom operator in the Netherlands and lead investor in this round, fully supports CloudTalk's mission. "We are impressed with their intuitive AI solutions that meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses. CloudTalk's commitment to innovation perfectly aligns with our vision," commented Sem Alberga, Investment Director at KPN Ventures.

More Investor Quotes

"We are impressed by CloudTalk's position as an easy-to-deploy market-leading CCaaS solution powered by AI intelligence with a truly intuitive user interface. The company's status as a market leader is proof of its excellence. We are looking forward to helping CloudTalk further expand its international presence and improve its already superior calling quality."

- Sem Alberga, Investment Director @ KPN Ventures

"We've invested in Cloudtalk due to their strong team and remarkable traction. We are confident that their leadership and the whole team are on the right path to change the way contact centers work globally. We are excited to partner up with them and accompany them on their new journey."

- Kristóf Székely, Partner @ Lead Ventures

SOURCE CloudTalk