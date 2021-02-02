Cloudvidia Invests in Utvyakta for Software and Platforms to Expand Reach of Industry 4.0

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudvidia, a global Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of Industry 4.0 solutions, today announced it is investing in industrial IoT software technology provider, Utvyakta Solutions, specializing in predictive maintenance and energy optimization solutions, operating in India, Sweden and the US. Cloudvidia is also to join Utvyakta's board of directors with the transaction. The partnership will deliver Cloudvidia foundational technology for solution creation for its target market of small and medium sized electronics manufacturers.

The partnership positions Cloudvidia to execute a new approach to Industry 4.0 enablement involving a combination of accessible licensing and charging models designed to remove the front-loading of investments typically associated with industrial automation systems.

Deployment and lifecycle costs are better aligned with constraints for small-medium size manufacturing operations, eliminating the need for debt financing or major investments

Building-block solution framework for specific needs and priorities of each client expediting time-to-savings

Phased Implementation approach delivers dashboards and metrics quickly; and as data sets accumulate, predictive analytics and other AI features follow

AI and ML based solutions

"The Cloudvidia operating model is a game-changer for what is next in Industry 4.0" said Akshay Ramachandran, Utvyakta Solutions' founder and chief executive. "We have been working with Cloudvidia for nearly a year now, leveraging our technology to develop what is really a unique framework in the industrial automation solution space."

"We are elated to announce this collaboration with such visionary innovators as Utvyakta Solutions" said Helena Gurusamy, Cloudvidia's founder and chief executive. "Our SaaS solution creation model is predicated on leveraging bright, upcoming technologies like Utvyakta's, integrated under the Cloudvidia umbrella to deliver smart factory outcomes exceeding industry standards while remaining cost-accessible to small and medium manufacturers."

About Cloudvidia

Cloudvidia Pte. Ltd, is a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) based Industry 4.0 solutions for medium and small electronics manufacturers looking to reap the benefits of major automation systems without the conglomerate price tags. Leveraging the expertise from an experienced founding team and a network of tier-one Industry 4.0 technology partners, Cloudvidia designs and deploys Smart Factory solutions where both technology and business models are integral parts of the innovation. For more information visit cloudvidia.com

About Utvyakta

Utvyakta is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) system integrator specializing in predictive maintenance and performance monitoring. The company offers real-time remote monitoring of critical assets, solutions for energy optimization in industries, and health inspection. Headquartered in India, and a sales office in Europe (Stockholm, Sweden).

