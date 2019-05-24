CloudView Partners Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status With Amazon Web Services

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudView Partners LLC, a rapidly growing, cloud-focused professional services company, has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This milestone demonstrates CloudView Partners' track record of achieving success for clients with their AWS initiatives, including architecture, design, migrations and optimization. CloudView Partners has helped clients across multiple industries including financial services, media, manufacturing, service providers and non-profits.

"Amazon Web Services has truly transformed the way businesses go about their IT," said Sanjay Maljure, managing partner and founder of CloudView Partners. "CIOs and CTOs want AWS to be part of their technology stack. The success CloudView Partners is seeing with our solutions – CloudStart and CloudCOE – is entirely driven by our clients telling us what their priorities are in the cloud and the outcomes they want to achieve. Our clients are focused on using AWS to securely extend their enterprise IT capabilities, increase agility and enable their staff to become cloud-ready. That is exactly what CloudStart and CloudCOE achieve. We hear our clients very clearly. They are telling us there is more cloud in their future and we are excited to partner with them every day to make that future a reality."

Founded in 2015, CloudView Partners is focused on helping clients painlessly navigate their unique journey towards cloud adoption. CloudView Partners' professional services solutions were built by working backward from client priorities and pain points and mapped to each stage of their cloud adoption journey. CloudView Partners' architects bring decades of enterprise IT experience and the track record of having led and executed complex cloud migrations for mission-critical applications.

