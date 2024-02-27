Cloudvirga Adds Advanced Dashboard Feature to its POS Platforms

News provided by

Cloudvirga

27 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

New Dashboard Drives Efficiency, Reduces Fallout and Enhances Responsiveness

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudvirga, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, announced today it has introduced a new dashboard feature in both the retail and TPO versions of its platform that enables originators, brokers and managers to track activity within their pipelines and prompts necessary actions needed to close more loans and enhance the borrower experience.

On the home screen of the dashboard, loan officers will be able to see the status of all the loans in their pipeline and be alerted to any activity or progress that has occurred recently, and any change in the loan's LOS status. For example, if it has moved from processing to underwriting or received a clear to close. Similarly, mortgage brokers on Horizon TPO will see detailed status of their loans within the wholesale lender's operations.

The dashboard will also flag activities that originators need to prioritize that day, improving LO efficiency and enabling them to be more proactive with their customer interactions.

Users can only see information that they have permission to access. Permission can be set at the LO, branch, channel or division levels. A senior level executive, for example, could set up a dashboard to view activity across all LOs and branches or to track all loan submission across a wholesale lending channel.

The dashboard's widgets are fully configurable, so users can determine what information they need to see and how they want to view it. The dashboard also tracks volume over time, allowing loan officers and lenders to see trends in their closing and funding activity over the course of a month.

Finally, the dashboard will present users with national mortgage rate averages and information on how LTV and credit score typically affect pricing across the market, allowing originators to better understand how they stack up against the competition.

"In today's lending landscape, originators and brokers are keenly aware that every loan counts and they are looking for information and tools to increase pull through, shorten turn times and offer the best customer experience," said Maria Moskver, CEO of Cloudvirga. "Our new dashboard is purposely designed to equip loan officers and originators with the detailed information they need to quickly close loans and to proactively deliver the responsiveness that builds lasting relationships."

About Cloudvirga
Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms. With a focus on streamlining the loan origination process, Cloudvirga solutions are designed to enhance efficiency and accuracy in the mortgage industry. The company's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner for mortgage lenders and brokers across the nation. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit www.cloudvirga.com

SOURCE Cloudvirga

