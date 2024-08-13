Cloudvirga Creates Dynamic Advisory Panel to Conduct Research and Explore Industry Issues, Solutions and Trends

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudvirga, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, announced today that it has formed a dynamic advisory panel that will be an open-forum industry group to explore industry and technical issues, test-drive solutions and contribute to ongoing research. The Cloudvirga Advisory Panel includes both clients and non-clients and is open to mortgage lending professionals. It will host monthly virtual meetings for the ongoing initiatives.

"Our new Advisory Panel is more of a dynamic, ongoing focus group than a traditional advisory board that has static membership and a relatively passive role," said Maria Moskver, CEO of Cloudvirga. "Our objective is to provide a free, open forum in which mortgage professionals can share their perspectives, pain points and suggestions for improving the tools and services that will be sustainable for the long haul within mortgage finance," she said. "We expect the membership to change from meeting to meeting and are inviting all interested lenders — whether they are Cloudvirga clients or not — to join. This new initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to engage at a detailed level with our customers and as well as with thought leaders and decision makers throughout the industry."

Cloudvirga hosted its inaugural Advisory Panel focus group in Denver in June during which mortgage lenders from across the country, including from the wholesale, retail, broker and correspondent segments, came together to discuss their opinions and perspectives on the future of the industry. Research findings stemming from that meeting, which are found in this Cloudvirga blog, provide insight into lender pain points that are hindering their migration to full digital mortgage integration.

The next virtual meeting is set for August 15 and interested lenders are invited to participate by registering with Cloudvirga at https://www.cloudvirga.com/lp/advisory-panel.

About Cloudvirga

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms. With a focus on streamlining the loan origination process, Cloudvirga solutions are designed to enhance efficiency and accuracy in the mortgage industry. The company's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner for mortgage lenders and brokers across the nation. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit www.cloudvirga.com

SOURCE Cloudvirga