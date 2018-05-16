Cloudvisory Named a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor in Cloud Security

DALLAS, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudvisory, the only complete Hybrid Multicloud Security Governance Platform, today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the May 2018 report, Cool Vendors in Cloud Security, by Gartner, Inc. The report, authored by analysts Jay Heiser, Neil MacDonald, Lawrence Orans, and Steve Riley, identified five cloud security vendors offering "interesting and useful new products intended to solve the unique challenges of cloud security."

Gartner is widely viewed as the world's leading research and advisory company for the cybersecurity market. Our inclusion in this prestigious list highlights the unique value proposition Cloudvisory is delivering to customers in the areas of cloud security posture management and microsegmentation.

"It's such an honor to be recognized as a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner," said Lisun Kung, founder of Cloudvisory. "As companies continue to adopt cloud computing, it is more critical than ever before to have the right tooling in place to identify risk, guarantee compliance, and deliver security policy orchestration in a single platform."

Cloudvisory's Security Platform sets and enforces security policies using the built-in native capabilities of each cloud platform provider without requiring agents or third-party security appliances. This non-intrusive approach allows Cloudvisory to provide complete infrastructure security visibility, compliance assurance and consistent security policy orchestration across cloud and on-premises environments.

Compliance and security teams can see a demo of the Cloudvisory Security Platform at Booth C-9 in the OpenStack Summit 2018, May 21-24th at the Convention Center in Vancouver. For more information on Cloudvisory, please visit www.cloudvisory.com

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cloudvisory

The Cloudvisory Security Platform delivers centralized security management and is a complete cloud governance security platform for Audit, Compliance, Microsegmentation and Enforcement within Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud infrastructures. Cloudvisory leverages cloud-native controls and works across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, OpenStack, VMWare and even traditional virtualized and bare metal environments.

Cloudvisory is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Contact

Ricky Yamashita

912-713-7180

195120@email4pr.com

www.cloudvisory.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudvisory-named-a-gartner-2018-cool-vendor-in-cloud-security-300649334.html

SOURCE Cloudvisory

Related Links

http://www.cloudvisory.com

