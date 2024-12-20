CloudWalk's AI Stops $2 Billion in Fraud, Leads Fintech Innovation in LatAm Tech Report

Owner of InfinitePay and Jim.com recognized as a top Latin American fintech, setting benchmarks in banking, artificial intelligence adoption, digital security, and instant payments

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudWalk, the financial technology company behind InfinitePay and Jim.com, has been highlighted in the Latam Tech Report 2024, one of the most respected reports on innovation and investments published by Latitud. The fintech was recognized as a leader in banking, artificial intelligence adoption, digital security, and instant payments.

The report emphasizes CloudWalk's AI-powered fraud detection system, which combines predictive analysis models with real-time monitoring. This system enabled the company to prevent $2 billion in fraud between June 2023 and June 2024. Furthermore, AI-based products developed by CloudWalk over the past two years are projected to generate hundreds of millions in additional revenue in 2024.

Luis Silva, CEO and founder of CloudWalk, provides insights on two key trends for the financial sector in 2025: the impact of instant payments and the adoption of AI in business operations. On both fronts, CloudWalk is recognized as a global leader.

"The future belongs to fintechs that embrace the transformative power of artificial intelligence. Those that don't will inevitably lose the ability to innovate and impact their customers' lives meaningfully. Automating repetitive tasks, enhancing transfer security, and delivering personalized product recommendations and credit proposals—AI allows us to operate with precision at a scale that would otherwise be unattainable."

"By the end of 2024, 90% of customer support interactions at InfinitePay were handled by AI-driven tools, up from 75% the previous year. These interactions are resolved within seconds, with satisfaction levels comparable to those of our best human analysts. This efficiency gain in customer service is expected to result in annual savings of $20 million," says Silva.

On instant payments, he highlighted the importance of quick fund transfers for SMBs: "For small merchants, the value of instant payments goes beyond convenience. It directly ties to the quick availability of funds, minimizing the impact of inflation, accelerating cash flow, purchases, and sales, and ultimately driving prosperity."

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of fintech trends across Latam. This ecosystem analysis was complemented by Latitud's in-depth exploration of recent regional data and conversations with over 50 founders and investors, offering valuable insights into the sector's evolution and opportunities. Download here.

SOURCE CloudWalk