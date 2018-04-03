"Video is truly the next frontier in high-impact marketing content and Vidyard is at the forefront of that revolution," said Michael Meinhardt, CEO & founder of Cloudwords. "Leveraging the collective power of Cloudwords and Vidyard, localization of video content is easier and faster than ever. Together with Vidyard, we continue to deliver on our core value promise: faster time to revenue worldwide."

"Businesses are now investing in video content as a core part of their marketing, sales, and customer experience strategies. They require global reach to ensure they can appeal to prospects and customers in any region around the globe," said Tyler Lessard, VP Marketing at Vidyard. "We're thrilled to partner with Cloudwords to ensure our customers have access to a leading globalization platform that will help them easily manage multilingual video content that can help them expand their reach and extend the value of their video assets."

Through the Cloudwords for Vidyard experience, video content is transcribed and translated through a seamless workflow experience with integrated project collaboration and streamlined approval processes, resulting in shorter time-to-completion for the localization of video content.

Cloudwords and Vidyard will host a webinar, reviewing the solution on April 24th, 2018.

All attendees, who are current Vidyard customers, will receive a free 14 day subscription to the new Cloudwords for Vidyard experience.

To learn more about Cloudwords for Vidyard solution, please visit https://marketplace.cloudwords.com/vidyard

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudwords-partners-with-vidyard-to-help-businesses-localize-video-content-for-global-audiences-300623326.html

SOURCE Cloudwords

Related Links

http://www.cloudwords.com

