CloudWyze Extends Coverage of High-Speed Fiber Network Service in Erwin, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudWyze, the premier local provider for IT management and internet service in North Carolina, is strengthening its momentum in empowering communities through digital equity by extending its high-speed fiber internet service to the Erwin, NC community.

The company was awarded GREAT Grant funding in 2022 to introduce and improve broadband services in Harnett County, along with Edgecombe, Johnston, Martin and Nash counties. The CloudWyze service expansion in Erwin will enable over 2,400 households and businesses to access high-speed fiber internet.

Since 2020, CloudWyze and Harnett County have been in a public-private partnership to maximize efficiency in bringing quality broadband to underserved and unserved areas of Harnett County. Currently, CloudWyze offers fiber and fixed wireless internet service in other areas of Harnett County, including Cokesbury, Angier, Lillington, and Buies Creek. CloudWyze has plans to further expand its service in Harnett County to the Dunn, NC area later this year.

"We are fortunate to work with a county that sees the value and importance of high-speed internet access for economic prosperity," said Shaun Olsen, CloudWyze founder and CEO.

"The backbone and future of these communities are local businesses and our future generations. With reliable, high-speed internet access, businesses, entrepreneurs, working professionals, and students will thrive. Access to quality broadband access in rural areas like Erwin will be a turning point that propels economic growth and a stronger foundation for our kids."

Service in Erwin is live in select areas, with more being added each week. Residents and businesses are encouraged to sign up for CloudWyze service now to expedite the process and be among the first in their area to get access to high-speed internet service.

To learn more or sign up for service, please visit cloudwyze.com or call 910-795-1000.

About CloudWyze:

Founded in 2002, CloudWyze empowers residents and businesses in Eastern North Carolina with high-speed internet solutions and technology support. Their technology experts are committed to creating equitable access to critical information and services to drive growth and prosperity in their local communities. CloudWyze offers public and private cloud-based solutions, around-the-clock support, phone and internet. Visit their website to learn more and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

