CloudWyze Set to Launch Its High-Speed Fiber Network in Dunn, NC

CloudWyze, a Wilmington-based internet service provider, is bringing its high-speed fiber internet service to Dunn, NC, which is expected to go live in select areas during summer of 2023. Dunn residents and business owners can sign up for service now by visiting cloudwyze.com or calling 910-795-1000.

In 2020, CloudWyze and Harnett County established a public-private partnership with the goal of bringing quality broadband to underserved and unserved areas of the county. CloudWyze was awarded GREAT Grant funding in 2022 and most recently extended its fiber network in the neighboring community of Erwin, NC.

Shaun Olsen, Founder and CEO of CloudWyze, is thrilled to deliver connectivity that opens a world of possibilities for his fellow North Carolinians, from emailing a friend who lives in another country to earning an online master's degree.

"Fast and reliable internet access empowers everyone, including our children and future generations living in our great state," Olsen said. "A quality connection allows students to access resources from across the globe, arming them with expanded knowledge and networks that create a competitive advantage in life. High-speed internet creates greater possibilities for all of us."

Currently, CloudWyze offers fixed wireless internet service in Dunn, which will be bolstered by the new fiber network. The fiber service is expected to go live in select areas during summer of 2023. Residents and businesses are encouraged to sign up for fiber service now to be among the first in the community to get access to high-speed internet service from CloudWyze.

To learn more or sign up for internet service, please visit cloudwyze.com or call 910-795-1000.

About CloudWyze:

Founded in 2002, CloudWyze empowers residents and businesses in Eastern North Carolina with high-speed internet solutions and technology support. Their technology experts are committed to creating equitable access to critical information and services to drive growth and prosperity in their local communities. CloudWyze offers public and private cloud-based solutions, around-the-clock support, phone, and internet. Visit their website to learn more and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

