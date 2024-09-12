Cloudy with a Chance of Satire: PurpleTV Pokes Fun at Presidential Campaigns with 'Political Climate Change' Weather Forecast

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PurpleTV, which Radio and Television Business Report calls "…a novel new over-the-air television brand that seeks to bridge the divide between Republicans and Democrats…" is expanding into weather coverage. Billing it as Political Climate Change, the channel will provide tongue-in-cheek commentary about the political climate over real weather forecasts several times a week

Yesterday's forecast was--

PurpleTV

Harris Unleashes a Hurricane of Facts and Zingers… Trump Flounders Badly

While a hurricane batters Louisiana, Trump is floundering after a perfect storm of zingers and facts from Kamala Harris during their debate last night. Today, Trump is clinging to his outdated talking points but he's facing a new opponent and will likely be blown away.

The short weather videos will feature an orange tornado representing Donald Trump, and an image of Air Force Two representing Kamala Harris, and the candidates' movements will be tracked as they campaign across the country.

"Americans don't want to live under an orange cloud for four more years, they want blue skies," said Matthew Davidge, CEO of PurpleTV.

After launching on WWMW in Milwaukee, Wisconsin ahead of the Republican National Convention back in June, PurpleTV has since expanded to 25 television markets across the country. PurpleTV's broadcast footprint now covers cities in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona—the six swing states in the upcoming presidential election—plus Florida and North Carolina. Now 34 million people in those states can watch PurpleTV, and the channel now reaches more than 40 million people nationwide.

PurpleTV also recently added daily content from popular YouTuber, podcast host, political commentator, and author Brian Tyler Cohen, who has more than six million subscribers on social media and who has interviewed everyone from Mary L. Trump and Gavin Newsom to Beto O'Rourke and Vice President Kamala Harris.

