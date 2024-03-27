CloudZero Caps 2023 With Triple-Digit Growth

Proactive cloud cost efficiency leader kicks off 2024 poised for further growth as the trusted partner for the world's most innovative cloud-driven companies

BOSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero had triple-digit revenue growth in 2023, released market-leading product enhancements, bolstered its leadership team, and raised $41 million in Series B funding. The company moves into 2024 poised for continued growth as the market leader in next-generation cloud cost optimization.

Among CloudZero's 2023 highlights:

Grew annual recurring revenue by triple digits

Significantly grew the customer base, adding some of the world's most innovative cloud-driven companies like Braze, Cloudera, and Duolingo while expanding across key verticals including financial, marketing, educational, and healthcare technology, data and analytics, and security

Helped customers realize hundreds of millions of dollars in savings, with Upstart alone reducing cloud costs by $20 million

Delivered meaningful innovation through numerous platform enhancements, including the introduction of the Analytics module, many out-of-the-box integrations, and automated savings insights, all aimed at unlocking the strategic value customers can derive from their cloud cost data

Joined the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member, joining companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft in shaping and spreading FinOps principles and capabilities

Won the 2023 New England Venture Capital Association NEVY Award for Hottest Startup

Raised a total of $41 million in Series B funding, led by Innovius Capital and Threshold Ventures with continued support from existing investors Matrix Partners, Underscore VC, and G20 Ventures

Additionally, in 2023, CloudZero augmented its go-to-market, product, and customer success teams with key leadership hires:

Michelle Dufty, former head of marketing at Flashpoint and Sonatype, joined as chief marketing officer

Robbie Th'ng, former product leader at HashiCorp, joined as senior vice president of product management

Kunal Rao , former customer success leader at Lacework and CloudHealth, joined as vice president of customer success

Dan Carducci, former finance leader at CarGurus and Pivotal Software, joined as vice president of finance

Phil Pergola, CEO of CloudZero, said, "It was an exceptional year. Few SaaS companies were hitting their numbers last year, much less exceeding revenue and growth targets. Our focus on taking an engineering-led approach to reducing cloud costs and improving unit economics continues to resonate in the market. It's ground zero for cloud efficiency, and we plan to lead the charge as organizations balance innovation and profitability in the years to come. Consumption of cloud-based technologies continues to grow at a rapid pace and only gets more complex as companies adopt cloud-native databases, Kubernetes, and AI. It's an honor to lead such a vibrant team in a space so ripe for innovation."

