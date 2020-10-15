Clough Capital Partners Strengthens Healthcare Research Capabilities with the Addition of Dr. Noelle Tune

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clough Capital Partners L.P., an independent boutique manager of alternative investment strategies, is pleased to announce that Dr. Noelle Tune, MD has joined the firm as a Director and a healthcare research analyst. In this role, she will join the Clough Capital healthcare team led by Chief Executive Officer, co-Chief Investment Officer, and Portfolio Manager Michael Hearle.

"Dr. Tune brings the valuable perspective of both a practicing physician with a deep research background and a proven institutional healthcare equity research analyst," said Mr. Hearle. "Her experience on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19 is tremendously helpful as we pursue themes around testing, therapeutics and services. We are excited about the contributions she will make to benefit our clients."

Dr. Tune joins fellow Harvard alum, William Whelan, Managing Director and healthcare analyst; Partner and Portfolio Manager Robert Zdunczyk; and Hong Kong based Managing Director and research analyst Pricilla Chan on the Clough healthcare team led by Michael Hearle. Clough Capital invests across all six sub-sectors of healthcare, which include biotechnology, specialty pharma, medical technology, hospitals, large pharma and HMOs. Research activity is driven by a focus on finding assets at two major valuation inflection points: step-up from private to public and industry consolidation.

Dr. Tune holds a BA from Harvard College and a Doctor of Medicine with Distinction from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. She completed a residency in emergency medicine and served as a Chief Resident at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Before attending medical school, she was a research analyst at Leerink Partners focusing on specialty pharmaceuticals and healthcare services before becoming a Principal and Research Analyst again focusing on specialty pharmaceuticals at Neponset Equity Research. Dr. Tune joins Clough Capital Partners after practicing emergency medicine in Indiana. Since 2018, she has served as an Attending Physician in emergency medicine at a large urban hospital near Boston, Massachusetts. In total, Dr. Tune has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare field.

About Clough Capital

Founded in 2000 by Charles I. Clough, Jr., Boston-based Clough Capital Partners is an independent globally focused investment boutique which specializes in long short investing. With over $1.8 billion in assets under management (as of September 30, 2020) and 19 employees, the firm serves institutional and individual investors through several hedged strategies, including a dedicated healthcare strategy. The investment team is comprised of 9 members who have an average of 25 years of industry experience and 10 years with the firm. Clients can access Clough Capital's strategies through multiple investment vehicles including separate accounts, pooled funds and both closed and open end mutual funds.

