Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares A Monthly Cash Distribution Of $0.0873 Per Share

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Trustees (the "Board") for the Clough Global Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.0873 per common share. The following dates apply to the distribution declared:

Ex-Date: October 18, 2019

Record Date: October 21, 2019

Payable Date: October 31, 2019

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

The Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt. Utilizing Clough Capital's global research capabilities, the Fund will invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of September 30th, 2019 the Fund had approximately $570.1 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.

Clough Capital is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $1.8 billion in assets: $672 million in hedge fund and institutional accounts; $85 million in open-end mutual funds; and $1.015 billion in three closed-end funds (as of September 30, 2019) – Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445. Read them carefully before investing.

The Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the fund manager nor any other person affiliated with the fund manager has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

